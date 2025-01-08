The Nightmares of Finnegan Quick by Larry Hayes

Share spooky thrills with a boy whose horrible nightmares have a bad habit of coming true, take a close-up look at the workings of the incredible human brain, set sail with the final adventure of an epic treasure-hunting, puzzle-solving ocean series, and join a little girl and her detective cat on their mission to find a missing birthday cake in a glittering New Year selection of children’s books.

Age 10 plus:

The Nightmares of Finnegan Quick

Larry Hayes

By night, Finnegan Quick has horrible nightmares... by day, they come TRUE! If the joyful warmth of Christmas has left you longing for some fun with a decidedly chillier edge, dive head first into this super-cool, thrill-a-minute adventure, first of a scintillating new series from Larry Hayes, a children’s author with a gift for writing both comedy and horror stories.

With a plot that grips from start to finish – and plenty of wisecracks to leaven the creeps – this supernatural stunner delivers grans, grins, gore, ghosts and a rare kind of Goblin Dream that cannot help but capture you in its nightmare loop!

Finn is haunted by nightmares. They are so bad that he’s terrified of going to sleep... because Finn’s dreams change the waking world, too. He has already lost his mum, his dad, his dog, even his shadow, and now they are coming for his gran, the only family he’s got left. But then a mysterious girl starts appearing in his dreams, helping Finn fight back against the creatures in his nightly adventures. And on the first day of the new term, she turns up at school, right there in real life, in the lunch queue! Cass tells Finn that she has come to solve the mystery of Finn’s missing parents and together with Finn’s geeky best friend Squid, they travel through the nightmare world, battling goblins, ghosts and zombies. Finn, Cass and Squid prove to be a sparky, wisecracking trio but even together, can they prove to be a match for the creatures of the night? If Finn is to save the people he cares about most, he has to remember the lesson his gran has been teaching him all his life. He must learn to face his fears... or be destroyed by them!

Hayes, who has also performed stand-up comedy, was inspired to write this gorgeously ghostly series after a strange happening in an old, empty house in Ireland left him wondering what would happen if your dreams and nightmares came true.

The result was Finnegan Quick, the star of dream adventures that are guaranteed to keep young horror fans turning the pages, turning the lights on, and tossing and turning until Finn’s next escapade, The Fate of Finnegan Quick, hits the shelves later this year!

(Bloomsbury Children’s Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 12 plus:

Explodapedia: The Brain

Ben Martynoga and Moose Allain

Science and the natural world certainly aren’t boring when you take lessons from the fun-filled pages of an amazing exploding encyclopedia!

Explodapedia is a unique non-fiction science series from David Fickling Books which delivers everything you need to know... one book at a time. This exciting, innovative approach takes key topics and presents them in a way that is hugely entertaining and readable, whilst still providing reliable, serious, in-depth information that will help readers gain a true and lasting understanding of crucial subjects.

Packed with accessible and funny cartoon illustrations, and superb double-page spreads which seamlessly integrate facts and art, these touchstone books are the work of Dr Ben Martynoga, a neuroscientist and science writer, and artist and cartoonist Moose Allain.

In Explodapedia: The Brain, this dynamic author and illustrator team take an inspiring look at the human brain which, we learn, is utterly unique. We have 180 billion brain cells which are constantly controlling our bodies, grappling with world-changing ideas and predicting the future. They keep us safe, curious and creative, whilst gifting us incredible powers of memory and bamboozling brilliant imaginations. Readers meet the pioneer scientists who first peered inside our skulls, explore how social media impacts our mental health, and delve into other amazing brains... think football-playing bees and octopuses which can talk with their skin!

These richly detailed and thought-provoking books offer an appealing and fully accessible way to learn about fascinating discoveries as well as inspiring young readers to enjoy a lifelong love of science and nature. The perfect way to maximise your understanding of our miraculous minds!

(David Fickling Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 9 plus:

Alex Neptune, Dragon Champion

David Owen and George Ermos

Indiana Jones meets Pirates of the Caribbean in the fifth and final ocean adventure of an epic treasure-hunting, puzzle-solving ocean series from David Owen, the exciting author whose YA debut novel, Panther, was longlisted for the Carnegie Medal. These thrilling, all-action and fun-filled Alex Neptune books were inspired by Owen’s self-confessed love for nail-biting heists, fantastical monsters and heartfelt friendships.

Star of the show is Alex, the boy born with the power of the ocean in his hands, and here he crosses swords again with his arch enemy, Brineblood the pirate, who is back on the high seas with a dastardly plan... he’s going to steal every drop of sea magic and use it to raise an all-powerful monster from the bottom of the ocean. If Alex and his pals Zoey and Anil can’t stop him, the monster will flood the entire world. Teaming up with the water dragon, they set out in their home-made submarine to journey deep into places no human has been before. But they have one crucial and very scary problem... Alex has lost his magic. Can he still lead his crew to victory, or will Haven Bay – and the rest of the world – be lost for good?

With the power of the sea at its centre, this final, fast-flowing story is awash with the weirdest cast of characters this side of the tide, eco themes that speak as loudly as the crashing of the waves in Haven Bay, and the fantastic illustrations of George Ermos. The perfect ending to a sparkling maritime odyssey which has become a must-read for all adventure lovers!

(Usborne Publishing, paperback, £7.99)

Age 7 plus:

Bunny vs Monkey: Bunny Bonanza!

Jamie Smart

Monkey and the gang are on a hunt to find Bunny, after he mysteriously disappeared... on their search they’ll be bamboozled by Old Bunny, Neanderbunny, the mysterious Shadow Bunny and the always-confusing Not Bunny. Will they ever find their faithful friend? It’s a rollicking race in this cornucopia of chuckles!

Buckle yourself in and get ready for an exciting rabbit rumble! Yes, Bunny and Monkey are back in their exhilarating remastered series which delivers all the comedy and chaos of the daffy duo’s helter-skelter world! This outrageously funny ninth book in the super-popular series features an abundance of bunnies, 216 pages of fast and furry-ous exuberant fun, and a draw-it-yourself activity.

Bunny and Monkey are part of the Phoenix Presents series, published by David Fickling Books in partnership with The Phoenix comic, which goes from strength to strength. And much of that success is due to the genius of the extraordinarily talented illustrator Jamie Smart whose ingenious comic-strip Bunny vs Monkey books create giant waves of laughter across a sea of young readers.

These manic, high-energy stories are perfectly created for fidgety readers who like their books to come with plenty of comic-strip illustrations and loads of snorts and sniggers. Madcap antics for your action kids!

(David Fickling Books, paperback, £9.99)

Age 7 plus:

The Island Vet: Devil Bird Island

Gill Lewis and Irina Avgustinovich

A new school and a new island home far away from the big city have transformed Tia’s life... and when your mum is a vet anything can happen! Acclaimed, award-winning children’s author and former vet Gill Lewis works her special brand of animal magic on this inspirational illustrated Island Vet series which follows Tia and her mother’s exciting new life on Gull Haven Island. In this third conservation-themed adventure, a camping trip to count puffins on Devil Bird Island turns into a real drama for Tia and her friend Nat. First, they have to rescue a mysterious marine animal which has been caught in a fishing net off the coast and swept very far from home. Then, when it gets dark, they hear strange wailing and something white and ghostly flies at their tent. Safely back home, they unravel the mysteries of the previous night and learn some important lessons about how everyone on the planet needs to look out for the wildlife around them. Teamed with the beautifully emotive illustrations of Irina Avgustinovich, and published in Barrington Stoke’s trademark dyslexia-friendly format, this heartwarming and inspirational series is ideal for young animal lovers and is sure to delight readers of every age.

(Barrington Stoke, paperback, £7.99)

Age 6 plus:

The Bold Kitten

Holly Webb and Sophy Williams

Much-loved author Holly Webb is enchanting young readers with the incredible 60th heartwarming adventure in her delightful Animal Stories series which has sold hundreds of thousands of copies since the first book hit the shelves in 2006. Webb has written over 100 adorable books for youngsters. In this new story, we meet nine-year-old Hana and her family who have recently fled Syria to stay with a boy called Oscar and his family in the UK. Hana is confused and lonely when she first arrives... she doesn’t speak much English and while her host family seem kind, she misses her friends back home. Then Oscar introduces her to the litter of cats his family are fostering, and Hana falls in love with the brave tortoiseshell kitten named Amal. The more time Hana spends with Amal, the more confident she begins to feel until her mum reveals that the kittens are ready to be adopted, including Amal. Hana doesn’t want her to go... can she find a way for them to stay together? Sophy Williams provides the gorgeous black and white illustrations for this beautifully created adventure which is guaranteed to capture the heart of any child who can’t resist the magic of animals!

(Little Tiger Press, paperback, £6.99)

Age 5 plus:

The Moonlight Mystery Agency: The Birthday Cake Thief

Vashti Hardy and Agnes Saccani

Join a little girl and her detective cat on their mission to solve the mystery of a bionic unicorn’s missing birthday cake in the first book of a marvellously magical series from Blue Peter award-winning author Vashti Hardy and illustrator Agnes Saccani. The Birthday Cake Thief launches The Moonlight Mystery Agency series and is part of publisher Barrington Stoke’s super-readable Little Gems series which comes with a host of clever design and finishing techniques, like dyslexia-friendly fonts, to create easy-to-read, first chapter books in a format ideal for little hands. So meet Hana who has always longed to have a pet of her own. When a cat turns up at her bedroom window one night, she thinks her dream has come true... but Ace is no ordinary cat. He’s a detective cat who has come to invite Hana to work with the Moonlight Mystery Agency! Join Hana and Ace on their magical adventure to solve the mystery of Spark the bionic unicorn’s missing birthday cake. Wordsmith Hardy conjures up her world-building magic while Saccani’s illustrations bring the adorable characters and their fun-filled adventures to colourful life. Add on some spot-the-difference fun and a maze puzzle inside the front and back covers, and you have the perfect early reading package.

(Barrington Stoke, paperback, £6.99)

Age 3 plus:

Amazing Baby

Alison Brown

Amazing babies are EVERYWHERE... and here’s a picture book that celebrates all the magic, mischief and heartwarming moments that a newborn brings. Talented author and illustrator Alison Brown – who won hearts with her gorgeous books Amazing Mum, Amazing Dad, Amazing Brother and Amazing Sister – turns the spotlight on babies with another of her super-cute picture books. Babies can be sleepy, noisy, adventurous, cuddly and so much more... and though they can be hard work, there’s nothing better than seeing them grow. From late nights and food fights to bathtime, nappy-changes and first steps, Brown’s beautifully illustrated and exuberant rhyming romp – starring a whole host of irresistible, relatable and quirky animal characters – is the ultimate celebration of bouncing babies and their unique identities, likes and dislikes. A joyful way to share new baby love... and the perfect gift for new parents!

(Farshore, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

A Midsummer Night’s Drama: A book at bedtime for little bards!

Louie Stowell and Isobel Lundie

Welcome to a drama like no other at The Glade Theatre... a special place where budding bards can hone their skills and discover that all the world’s a stage! A Midsummer Night’s Drama is the first picture book in a brilliantly creative Shakesbearean Tales series from the top team of children’s author Louie Stowell and talented illustrator Isobel Lundie. These charming books, based on Shakespeare’s plays, introduce a cast of lovable animal characters and offer an endearing introduction to the world of theatre. So meet star of the show Bill Bear who loves staging plays with his friends in their woodland theatre. Bill writes brilliant plays for The Glade Theatre and his latest play is a huge success, but then the problems start... Bill’s brain is so busy that he just can’t sleep! Can his animal friends come up with a plan to get him off to sleep? Stowell’s comical and clever story encapsulates the ups and downs of dealing with drama of every kind while Lundie’s atmospheric and richly detailed illustrations bring The Glade Theatre to life. Parents everywhere will recognise the drama of getting an over-excited little bear off to dreamland while the funny and reassuring story addresses some of the big emotions felt by little ones. The second act can’t come soon enough!

(Little Tiger Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

Love is in the Little Things

Stella J Jones and Jane Massey

What better way to celebrate the little ways we show our love than a picture book brimming with warmth, kindness, friendship... and that very special ‘aaah’ factor? Love is in the Little Things – a heart-melting fusion of Stella J Jones’ beautiful words and Jane Massey’s emotive illustrations – is the perfect gift book for parents welcoming home a new baby or to share with a loved one on a memorable occasion. ‘Love is in the little things. A kiss, a smile, a cup of tea. Just me and you sitting quietly. A song, a hug, a helping hand that lifts us up so we can stand.’ Join Big and Small (a cuddly bear and an adorable young child) as they journey through the moments that make a relationship... from blowing bubbles in the bath and a goodnight kiss to saying a heartfelt ‘sorry’ after a fight. Perfectly created for adults to read and share with little ones, Jones’ gentle, rhythmic, reassuring narrative inspires expressions of love and emotion, all brought to life by Massey’s stunning artwork in enchanting pastel shades.

(Little Tiger Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

I Love You to the Moon and Back: All Year Long

Amelia Hepworth and Tim Warnes

Aaah… gifts for don’t come more special and genuinely touching than this gorgeous picture book which celebrates the eternal and loving relationship between parent and child. This is the third book in this adorable series from top team author Amelia Hepworth and illustrator Tim Warnes and comes packed with the same beautiful words, heartfelt emotions and endearing illustrations. ‘I love to see the sun come up, and melt the winter snow. I love to see your wonder as the spring shoots start to grow.’ As the hope of spring turns into the warm days of midsummer, the story follows Big Bear and Little Bear who share their love and gratitude for one another across the seasons. Toddlers (and their parents) will love turning the pages of this uplifting celebration of love and togetherness which was tailor made for cuddling up close at bedtime!

(Little Tiger Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 2 plus:

My Path

Jana Curll

Every path is special. So choose yours... and keep going! Making choices and deciding on the right path in life might seem like a mountain to climb when you are a young child so help little ones to have confidence in both themselves and their choices with this beautiful, empowering picture book from Canadian author and illustrator Jana Curll. Featuring an adorable snail as the star player, My Path invites readers to follow the snail’s sparkly silver trail on every page and join its amazing adventures. Every morning, the little snail sets off on its chosen path. There are mountains to climb, rushing rivers to cross and, sometimes, when the path ahead seems impossible, it needs to ask for help. But as long as it feels like the right path, the determined snail keeps going! Youngsters will instantly recognise that the adventurous snail decides not to follow the crowd and is ready to face unexpected challenges. Filled with Curll’s stunning artwork, and the distinctive silver trail, this inspiring and joyful journey helps little ones understand that ANYONE can defy the odds and find their own unique way forward. So choose your own special path... and just keep going!

(Nosy Crow, hardback, £12.99)

Age 2 plus:

The Bed Book

Sylvia Plath and Cindy Wume

When is a bed not just any old bed? When it’s a bed dreamed up by Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Sylvia Plath! Written for American-born Plath’s own children, Frieda and Nicholas, this perfect bedtime read has been created in picture book form for the first time and exquisitely illustrated in full colour by Taiwan-based artist Cindy Wume. ‘A Tank Bed’s got cranks, And wheels and cogs, And levers to pull, If you’re stuck in bogs. Or a Jet-Propelled Bed, For visiting Mars, With mosquito nets, For the shooting stars.’ Beds come in all shapes and sizes, and need not be boring beds at all. There are submarine beds for nosing through water like a sardine, beds for fishing, and jet-propelled beds that take you all the way to the stars. Playful, comforting and bursting with imaginative power, this magical poem demonstrates Plath’s eye for imagery and arresting language, and is brought to life by the vibrant artwork of Wume who works in gouache, ink, dip-pen and coloured pencils. Bedtime wind-down doesn’t get better than this!

(Faber Children’s Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 2 plus:

The Girls Book of Friendship

Lauren Ace and Jenny Løvlie

Friends are for life, not just for childhood! Learn about the joy, fun and beauty of friendship in this heartwarming and gorgeously illustrated board book based on author Lauren Ace and illustrator Jenny Løvlie’s award-winning picture book The Girls. Back in 2019, this partnership’s extra special debut picture book packed a resonant and inspirational message for youngsters just embarking on the adventure of life and this new format carries the same empowering feminist message. ‘There is nothing better you can have than a good friend, and nothing better you can be. Friends are the family you choose for yourself.’ Follow four girls as they grow up together, celebrate their differences, and embrace kindness, resilience and the courage to forge their own unique paths in life. Løvlie’s lovingly imagined illustrations are fresh and appealing and are the perfect match for Ace’s warm and wise words, creating a stunning harmony between words and pictures, and a book sure to be treasured by readers of any age.

(Little Tiger Press, board book, £7.99)

Age one plus:

Croc’s Cooking Day

Nicola Kent

Can you help a little Croc make some pancakes? Join Croc and his friends Bear and Hippo as they get hands-on with some cooking in the second adventure of an interactive Busy Chores for Little Paws board book series that lets tiny tots playact grown-up tasks. Youngsters will love lifting flaps, turning wheels and pulling and pushing sliders as they help the animals to measure flour and milk, add the egg, mix the ingredients and finally toss the pancakes! These charming and engaging hands-on introductions to familiar household chores are the work of award-winning author and illustrator Nicola Kent. So roll up your sleeves, turn up the gas and get your little ones ready for some ‘cracking’ fun!

(Little Tiger Press, board book, £7.99)