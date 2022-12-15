Collins Ultimate Quiz Night by Collins Puzzles and Puzzler Media

So here’s the perfect gift book (for the festive season or any time of the year!) that brings together the generations to enjoy a super-fun quiz night of trivia knowledge offering entertainment, education... and plenty of head scratching.

With 500 quizzes, comprising 10,000 easy, medium and hard general knowledge questions, and 30 picture rounds, Collins Ultimate Quiz Night is the latest title in Collins coruscating collection of word and number puzzles, which range from delightfully teasing to fiendishly difficult.

And there’s something on offer for every age and ability in this fabulous bumper-size quiz book, from easy questions for younger family members taking their first steps from quizzing base camp, to extra-tricky testers for experienced trivia travellers heading for the higher peaks of general knowledge down at the pub!

The questions are arranged in the easy, medium and hard sections, and to get a taste, do you know which acid is used in lead-acid car batteries, how many eyes a bee has, and which African country takes the name of its currency, the kwanza, from one of the largest rivers in the nation? If you answered sulphuric acid, five eyes, and Angola in that order, then you’re already on a roll!

With picture rounds to exercise your brain cells, a choice of specialist subjects that includes (among many others) geography, music, sport, film, reality television, TV detectives, dinosaurs, who said it, crimes and criminals, record-setting, Downton Abbey, and a host of pot luck categories, you can be sure that there is knowledge, amusement, fun and frustration all the way.

So choose a friend or family member to be your wise and witty quiz master, grab paper and pencils, and put on your thinking caps for the first of what promises to be many enjoyable quiz nights!

