Britannica All New Children's Encyclopedia: What We Know & What We Don't by Christopher Lloyd, Mark Ruffle and Jack Tite

In the 21st century, every child deserves to have knowledge at their fingertips… and that doesn’t necessarily mean turning to the internet.

A book is a source of information that can be used, treasured and form an intrinsic role in any library collection, and no one knows that better than the team behind the famous Encyclopaedia Britannica, one of the world’s most trusted sources of knowledge.

So what better than an encyclopedia specially designed for children? Five years ago – in an exciting partnership between the ingenious book boffins at What on Earth Publishing and Encyclopaedia Britannica – the Britannica All New Children’s Encyclopedia was launched and became a global success, selling over 600,000 copies worldwide and setting a new standard for exploratory learning, with stunning illustrations, depth of information and engaging and accessible content.

The good news is that this dazzling compendium of knowledge, which is suitable for children aged eight and over and has expert knowledge behind every page, has now been updated with the latest developments in space science, climate change, medicine, technology and much more.

It’s a fun and fact-filled journey that takes young readers from the birth of the universe to the latest advances in Artificial Intelligence. Browse topics as diverse as dinosaurs, deep sea exploration, glow-in-the-dark scorpions, genetics, mummification, volcanoes, electricity, samurai warriors and soaring skyscrapers.

Discover some of the unsolved puzzles in science, engineering, archaeology and history. Meet some of the expert consultants behind each chapter and find out what they are investigating today, and why they love their subjects. Packed with up-to-the-minute facts, figures and images, featuring everything from supernovas to Taylor Swift, and from ancient Egypt to AI, over 170 topics are covered and all have been verified by more than one hundred experts.

This landmark new edition has been edited by renowned author, lecturer and non-fiction storyteller Christopher Lloyd and lavishly illustrated by Mark Ruffle and Jack Tite, and unlike old encyclopedias, which are structured from A to Z, this innovative book will take you on an exhilarating rollercoaster ride from the beginning of time to the present day… and even into the future!

With over a thousand stunning illustrations, photographs and maps, this is a magnificent and colourful tome guaranteed to spark curiosity and wonder in every reader. Home learning for all the family to enjoy!

(Britannica Books, hardback, £30)