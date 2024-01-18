Enter (if you dare!) a magical world full of mighty beasts, meet two hilarious, polar opposite penguin pals, enjoy a swashbuckling adventure full of danger and intrigue, and discover horrors galore with a delicious dollop of black comedy in a super selection of January children’s books.

Beastlands: Race to Frostfall Mountain by Jess French

Age 9 plus:

Beastlands: Race to Frostfall Mountain

Jess French

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Let your imagination run wild because the Beastlands are calling! A magical world awaits young adventurers as zoologist, vet, author and BBC Children’s TV presenter Jess French brings us the first instalment of an epic new fantasy series featuring weird and wonderful creatures inspired by her experiences with animals.

Tingling with magic, danger and mystery, and with a timely environmental twist, Beastlands is both a thrilling journey into a forbidding other-world and a celebration of conservationism and the idea that adventure and exploration together provide a form of subtle education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before there were people, there were beasts... The island of Ramoa was once luscious and populated with mighty beasts. Now it is home to barren cities, where nature is locked out and the realms have never been more divided. Kayla is a Sky Cadet with an attitude and no friends so when her beloved and rare winged pangron is stolen, all she wants is to get him back. But to do so, she will have to leave her city and journey into the wild and forbidden Beastlands. There she meets Rustus, the son of an elite warrior, burdened with the responsibility of protecting his city... until he fails his initiation and is exiled to the Beastlands by his family.

Meanwhile, Alethea is a young healer determined to put an end to the mysterious disease sweeping across the realms but the search for a cure to the Scourge isn’t straightforward. As their quests unite them, they will adventure across the forbidden Beastlands that they know so little about, leading them to discoveries both great and terrifying... not least that the beasts they have always been taught to fear might not be so terrifying after all. But will they make it out alive?

Alethea, Rustus and Kayla are the perfect young heroes for a fantastical stage set that cannot help but remind readers of our threatened planet. Their courage and their heart-poundings adventures amongst the most amazing creatures display the depth and vision of French’s knowledge and imagination.

With intrigue at every turn, compulsive storytelling, and lots of twists and turns along the way, this is a truly magical storytelling journey and one that will have youngsters counting down to the next Beastlands adventure which will launch next year.

(Piccadilly Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 6 plus:

Pablo and Splash

Sheena Dempsey

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meet two hilarious, time-travelling penguins who are the very best of friends... but most definitely polar opposites!

Sheena Dempsey, Irish illustrator of the much-loved Dave Pigeon books, works both her artistic and authorial skills on a brand new children’s graphic novel series that will have youngsters giggling, gasping and guffawing from first page to last.

Pablo and Splash – who unexpectedly travel back to the time of the dinosaurs in their first brilliantly funny full-colour adventure – grew out of a web-comic Dempsey created during the pandemic lockdowns featuring herself and her husband as penguins.

The result is a charming and seductive package with an easy-to-read story, a sparkling cast of characters, and brimming with mischief, mishaps, and Dempsey’s impish sense of humour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Antarctic penguins Pablo and Splash are polar opposites but besties for life. Pablo is a home-bird and a careful planner while Splash is easily bored and hungry for adventure. Sick to her flippers of the harsh, freezing weather, Splash persuades Pablo to go on a holiday with her. But far from the luxury beach destination that Splash has in mind, the pair end up in a time-travel machine that takes them back to the age of the dinosaurs. Suddenly their icy homeland doesn’t seem so dull!

Ideal for reluctant readers and budding graphic novelists, this daffy comic duo are guaranteed to win the hearts of all young readers whilst teaching subtle lessons about teamwork and working together... whatever your differences.

(Bloomsbury Children’s Books, paperback, £8.99)

Age 8 plus:

The Troublemakers

Tamzin Merchant and Paola Escobar

If magic, maps and marvellous adventures are your route to reading heaven then climb aboard and return to the spellbinding world of Cordelia Hatmaker, the inspirational star of actress, and now exceptional new storyteller, Tamzin Merchant’s dazzling new novel The Troublemakers.

This swashbuckling third book in the series follows on from The Hatmakers and The Mapmakers, and once again sweeps us away on a wild and imaginative wave of danger, discovery and soaraway fantasy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In charge of the action is Cordelia who comes from a long line of magical milliners and has finally united the Maker families and restored the kingdom’s trust in Maker magic. But mysterious outbreaks of chaotic magic are beginning to happen across London. And then the unthinkable happens... Cordelia is accused of treason. As the guards close in, she must flee London at once. With her father, Prospero, and friends, Sam and Goose, Cordelia sets sail on her family's ship, Little Bear, for the adventure of a lifetime. They are determined to solve the mystery of a missing girl, and to clear Cordelia’s name once and for all. But soon they are in the dangerous territory of a band of legendary pirates... the Troublemakers. Is Cordelia a match for the fierce and unstoppable pirate queen?

With illustrations by Paola Escobar adding extra vibrancy and life to Merchant’s story, and plenty of intriguing twists and turns along the way, The Troublemakers explores the bonds of friendship and family with warmth, insight and an irresistible sense of fun. Magic, charm, heart and humour... perfect middle grade reading for all young adventurers!

(Puffin, hardback, £12.99)

Age 9 plus:

Dread Wood: Fright Bite

Jennifer Killick

Imagine a book that serves up those super-spooky vibes that kids love... horrors galore, a delicious dollop of black comedy and a bunch of spiky classmates with a murky, rat-infested mystery to solve. If that menu tickles your taste buds, then you’ll be dining out on queen of chills-and-thrills Jennifer Killick’s fifth brilliant adventure in a series which delivers horror and humour in perfect harmony. Perfectly pitched for middle grade readers, Dread Wood: Fright Bite stars Hallie, Angelo, Gus, Colette and Naira, and here we find it’s Colette’s eleventh birthday and the friends known as Club Loser are spending an evening at Neon Perch, an epic entertainment spot where they can eat pizza, enjoy go-karting, play mini golf and – best of all – take part in Project Z, an epic new escape room experience. It’s going to be the best night ever! Or is it? Somehow, the escape room somehow seems to know each player’s greatest fears. And worst of all, there are zombie creatures on the loose and locked up with them. Vicious creatures straight from their darkest nightmares... giant, poisonous rats! Killick is a slick and sassy storyteller… she knows just how far to take her heart-stopping tales of cool comedy and scary horror as she pumps up the action and lets loose her rich imagination. Just be prepared to read this gorgeous, gigglesome chiller-thriller in one sitting!

(Farshore, paperback, £7.99)

Age 7 plus:

The War of the Heavenly Horses

Roland Chambers

Travel back through time with a shape-shifting boy as he sets out on a mission to (slightly!) change the course of history. The War of the Heavenly Horses is the second thrilling book in author and illustrator Roland Chambers’ Adventures of Billy Shaman series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With their feel-good, exciting and accessible adventures, these stories revolve around pivotal moments of exploration and discovery through the ages, bringing the past to life with a generous helping of fantasy, humour, history and delightful black and white illustrations.

This new mission for Billy – a Shaman by name and shaman by nature – was inspired by the real-life Han-Dayuan War, a military conflict fought in China in 104 BC and 102 BC, and sees Billy still searching for his magic but learning fast with the help of a 200-year-old talking tortoise, called Charles Darwin, who guides him on journeys through the ages to return artefacts to their original home.

No one is more surprised than Billy when he wakes up on a Chinese battlefield having been scooped from the jaws of death by a boy called Han. But Billy is far from rescued and after taking refuge in the royal stables, the boys are soon held hostage by the Emperor Wudi. He’s at war with the Horse King whose powerful and magical herd of horses, the heavenly horses of Ferghana, he wants for his own. It takes all Billy’s skills, and a very special spirit horse, to get Han to safety and Billy back to his friend Charles Darwin.

With beautiful, atmospheric illustrations on every page, and a perfect blend of history and full-on exciting adventures to enjoy, the Billy Shaman Adventures offer time-travel with an entertaining twist!

(Zephyr, paperback, £7.99)

Age 7 plus:

The Dog Squad: The Race

Clara Vulliamy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dog Squad are back and they’ve got a nose for trouble! You’d be barking mad to miss the second adventure in a charming illustrated series from Clara Vulliamy, author of the much-loved Marshmallow Pie and Dotty Detective books. Three best friends – all budding journalists at the Newshound newspaper – are the stars of these delightful stories featuring family, friends... and dogs. Eva, who has always wanted to be a journalist, is eager to help her new dog, Wafer, make friends so, along with her best friends at the Newshound, Simone and Ash, she takes him to the local whippet races. But they soon suspect some underhand competitive cheating. Eva and the Dog Squad might just have found their next story. Can Eva get to the bottom of it... with a little help from a furry friend? Vulliamy is the daughter of the late and much-loved author and illustrator Shirley Hughes and her work contains the same warmth and vitality. With new mysteries to solve in each adventure, and the cutest canines at every turn of the page, this is perfect reading for all dog lovers.

(HarperCollinsChildren’s Books, paperback, £6.99)

Age 7 plus:

Orangutan Can’t Draw Comics, But You Can!: A First Drawing Comics Book

Sarah Walden, Luke Newell and Mr Griff

Crash, boing, voomsh! If you love comic books, then you’ll be putting your own talents firmly in the picture with the latest in in Noodle Juice’s Practically Awesome Animals activity books series. Join Orangutan and his friends, Rhinoceros, Tiger and Crocodile, for simple and fun lessons on the different stages of comic-making and follow them as they teach you how to tell your story, plan your layout, draw characters and props, add the words and finalise your artwork so you can make your own comic. Take eight big ideas, six top tips and three warm-up exercises, and soon you’ll be able to create your own comic masterpiece. Bright and colourful step-by-step instructions for 18 different fill-in activities, as well as wisdom and jokes from Tiger, Crocodile and Rhino, will help you – and maybe even Orangutan – to gain the skills to unleash your inner comic genius. Your book... your canvas!

(Noodle Juice, paperback, £9.99)

Age 5 plus:

The O.D.D. Squad: Rise of Invisidog

Stuart Heritage and Vincent Batignole

Do you want to laugh your pants off? Of course you do, so come on into the world of the O.D.D. Squad... a team of (sort of) heroic and unforgettable animal crime-fighters!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graphic novels are ideal for reluctant readers who like their stories to come with bundles of fun, easy reading, and lots of verbal and visual action, and this brilliant pairing of feature writer, columnist and author Stuart Heritage, and French illustrator and comic artist Vincent Batignole hits the spot perfectly.

Welcome to Justice City... rain soaks its streets and crime soaks it more. The fate of the entire city has been left in the hands (well, paws) of one brave superhero. That’s right – dun dun dunnnnnn –Invisidog! Invisidog hunts for danger wherever he finds it. There is no job too big, and no criminal too tough, for the mighty Invisidog. He is the shadows!! And actually, that’s kind of the problem because Invisidog’s amazing superpowers are kind of rubbish. Turns out that being invisible isn’t all that helpful when you’re trying to rid a city of terrible criminals. They tend to have a habit of ignoring you for one thing so Invisidog’s going to have to think BIG. Can he convince the most amazing superheroes of all time – adorable-but-mighty Quack Attack, and the world’s greatest thinker, Detective Octopus – to join forces? And more importantly, what does O.D.D. Squad stand for? The only solution is to read the book and find out!

With Heritage’s lively, comedy-soaked story and Batignole’s gallery of eye-catching, bold and colourful gallery of pictures, this new high-octane graphic series will tickle every young reader’s funny bone.

(Puffin, paperback, £8.99)

Age 5 plus:

What is Science?

Sarah Walden and Katie Rewse

If you want to encourage your little ones to start engaging with big ideas, this perfectly pitched Little Book, Big Idea series has some resonant questions and answers. Helping to build foundations for life-long learning by explaining big ideas to little people, the carefully created, illustrated series uses simple language to explain complicated ideas, with each book taking the core questions that relate to each subject and providing answers that make sense to young children. The latest book in the series, What is Science? – written by Sarah Walden and illustrated by Katie Rewse – asks questions such as how can science help us, why is science important and what can you do with science, and provides the answers in a simple and clear way. Each double-page spread in these creative books explores one question and various answers, and each page is filled with Rewse’s imaginative illustrations which inspire positive thinking and make each exploration fresh, engaging and different. And with a glossary of important words at the back of each book, they are perfectly created for sharing with any inquisitive child.

(Noodle Juice, hardback, £9.99)

Age 3 plus:

Runaway Cone

Morag Hood

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When a traffic cone goes missing, the only way is up.... or maybe even down? The highs and lows of a digger machine called Digger (what else would a digger be called?) and her road friends are explored with the trademark wit and creative genius of award-winning author and illustrator Morag Hood in her brilliantly funny picture book sequel to Dig, Dig, Digger. Digger, Traffic Light and the cones are all ready to start the roadworks one morning when they notice that something’s wrong... Gary the traffic cone is missing. And it’s a disaster! They search left and right, high and low, but it’s no use. Can they find Gary all by themselves, or do they need to ask for help? And what’s going to happen when they find him? The antics of our resourceful little digger and the comical cones as they set out to find Gary in this brilliantly funny picture book will leave all the family laughing as the ever-inventive Hood leaves no stone unturned when it comes to humour and creative thinking. Packed with eye-catching artwork, the clever playfulness and endearing mischievousness that we have come to expect from Hood, and with a seductive twist at the end, this is story that celebrates the fun, joy and shared ingenuity of friendship... and is destined to be a favourite with all the family!

This book is published on January 25.

(Two Hoots, hardback, £12.99)

Age one plus:

Gigantosaurus – I Love Giganto

Cyber Group Studios

What are the best ways to show someone kindness? All is revealed in a heartwarming and roaringly good fun lift-the-flap adventure packed with dinosaur love! Gigantosaurus – I Love Giganto is a new story based on the Gigantosaurus TV series which is developed by Paris-based Cyber Group Studios from characters created by Scottish-born author and illustrator Jonny Duddle. Early one morning in Cretacia, four dino friends, Bill, Rocky, Tiny and Mazu, are waiting excitedly for the dino babies to arrive. Mazu has got a VERY busy day planned for them. From painting pictures to giving BIG hugs, the dino babies learn the most important lesson of all... how to be the kindest dinos! But uh oh, who’s that stomping grumpily towards them? Will the dino babies remember all the ways they can show their love to help Giganto before it’s too late? It’s no surprise that Duddle’s award-winning picture book Gigantosaurus has been a global hit with the TV series launching in America on Disney Junior in 2019 and in the UK in 2020 on Tiny POP. Join Bill, Rocky, Tiny, Mazu and the dino babies in this adorable and joyful adventure. With large, sturdy flaps for little fingers to lift, this is the perfect hands-on gift for all Gigantosaurus fans.