Age 9 plus:

The Wonder Brothers

Frank Cottrell-Boyce and Steven Lenton

There’s always a buzz of excitement in the air when a new Frank Cottrell-Boyce book hits the shelves and the award-winning author certainly delivers a hilariously ‘tall tale’ with this rip-roaring adventure starring Lancashire’s very own Blackpool Tower!

Cottrell-Boyce – who lives by the sea in Liverpool and on a clear day can see the tower from the end of his road – unleashes his vast imagination (and more than a little sleight of hand) on a joyous comedy caper in which the world-famous tower does a marvellously magical vanishing act.

Brilliantly illustrated throughout by his partner in trickery, Steven Lenton, The Wonder Brothers is a gorgeous, glitter-coated celebration of family, friendship and the sheer, unparalleled exuberance of the world of showbiz.

‘Maybe you don’t believe me. Maybe you don’t believe in magic. I bet you will by the time you’ve heard what happened to us.’ Cousins Middy and Nathan love magic... that’s the on-stage, cape-swirling, bunny-out-of-a-hat kind. Together, they form a magic act called The Wonder Brothers. For Middy, it’s all about patience and practice. She uses magic skills to help her out of tricky situations. Nathan, on the other hand, is a show-off and a total danger magnet. He loves nothing more than creating spectacles to dazzle and impress his audiences. So when the famous Blackpool Tower dramatically vanishes on the night of the Grand Lights Switch-On, showman Nathan announces live on TV that they will magic it back home. Soon Middy, Nathan, their big cousin Brodie and a massive rabbit called Queenie set out on a mission to retrieve the 500ft tower. But with a stick of rock, a spangly cape, and a bit of misdirection, they end up lost in Las Vegas, home of Perplexion, the Master of Mystery and the world’s greatest magician. Can Middy and Nathan do the impossible and bring back the much-loved Blackpool Tower?

Storytelling magician Cottrell-Boyce casts his own very special spell over this delicious helping of exhilarating seaside adventure which comes with the author’s traditionally big slice of warm-hearted humour, magical mystery and fun-filled drama.

Featuring Lenton’s brilliantly vibrant Illustrations and a glossary of magic words and phrases, and full of tricks, twists and devilish deceptions, the delightful Nathan and Middy double act will keep readers guessing, gasping and giggling right through to the fantastic final act.

A towering new adventure from the ‘wonder boys’ of children’s books!

(Macmillan Children’s Books, hardback, £12.99)

Age 12 plus:

The Song that Sings Us

Nicola Davies

When you care physically about the wild world with the passion of award-winning author, TV presenter and zoologist Nicola Davies, then putting pen to paper is always going to result in powerful words and far-reaching ideas.

So get ready to be knocked for six by The Song that Sings Us, the stunning novel that was nominated for the Yoto Carnegie Medal for Writing and is now being published in a beautiful paperback edition, complete with the internal illustrations of Jackie Morris who shares Davies’ passion for the wild world and a belief in active hope.

With its cast of beautifully drawn characters and visionary, poetic storytelling, this epic environmental adventure is set in a threatened land filled with fantastical forests, icy landscapes, wild beauty, danger... and animals that can communicate with humans.

And when animals talk, it’s time humans listened... Harlon has been raised to protect her younger siblings, twins Ash and Xeno, and their outlawed power of communicating with animals. But when the sinister Automators attack their mountain home they must flee for their lives. Xeno is kidnapped, and Harlon and Ash are separated. In a thrilling and dangerous adventure, they must all journey alone through the ice fields, forests and oceans of Rumyc to try to rescue each other and fulfil a mysterious promise about a lost island made to their mother.

Davies’ lyrical paean to our own threatened planet packs in so much more than a thrilling, chilling tale full of action, suspense, danger... and animals with a timely and resonant warning .

This is an author who pushes her imagination into overdrive to speak loudly, clearly and poetically to readers not just about the magic to be found in the natural world and the imperative need for its protection, but also the seeds of hope that are daily being planted to halt the work of Earth’s destroyers.

Exhilarating, gripping, magnificent and ultimately uplifting, The Song that Sings Us is a modern classic you won’t want to miss.

(Firefly Press, paperback, £9.99)

Age 9 plus:

The Housetrap

Emma Read

Enjoy having your spine tingled and your brain cells well and truly tested in a breathless, and timeless haunted house adventure which puts you at the centre of solving a dark mystery!

Emma Read, whose debut novel Milton the Mighty was shortlisted for the 2017 Bath Children’s Novel Award and was selected by The Times as one of its Best Children’s Books of 2019, returns with an exciting, edge-of-your-seat caper packed full of thrills, chills and puzzles.

Amity has run off into the forbidden Badwell Woods where children disappear. Her brother Claude, and friends Deliah and Sam, go after her, only to discover Amity’s scarf dangling near a mysterious mansion in the trees. Has she gone inside? They enter, not expecting to find a three storey-building with NO stairs and a party laid out when there’s nobody else around. In fact, the inside has frozen in the 1930s and an invitation promises a devious party game. Only when the front door locks behind them do they realise it’s a housetrap and they’ve been caught. Not long after they find a terrified Amity, who was hiding from ‘ghosts,’ the floor beneath their feet starts to twist and turn. The rooms are changing places. The house has rearranged itself like a giant Rubik’s cube. To escape, they must solve the puzzle... and the century-old mystery of a girl who disappeared.

With its thrill-a-minute twist on traditional haunted house adventures, The Housetrap is a wonderfully creepy and enthralling experience from start to finish as readers work their way through puzzles that involve teamwork and logic versus instinct whilst enjoying the vibes of a story full of friendship thrills, heart and atmosphere.

When the door closes, the game begins!

(Chicken House Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 9 plus:

Zeina Starborn and the Emerald King

Hannah Durkan

Head for the sky again as New Writing North Winner Hannah Durkan returns with the high-flying sequel to her exhilarating, middle grade fantasy adventure Zeina Starborn and the Sky Whale.

Filled with intrigue, drama, danger, and set in a stunningly imagined dystopian world in which explorers, inventors, mighty sky whales and other wondrous creatures do battle above the clouds, these books deliver all those exciting ingredients that children love.

At the centre of all the action is Zeina Starborn who has escaped the smog-filled city of Ravenport after winning the chance to visit the famous Willoughby Whale Hotel, a ginormous structure built on the back of a flying whale. It was there she met Jackson, spoiled heir to the Willoughby fortune, and together they formed not just a friendship but a plan to foil a dastardly plot. In this new adventure, Zeina and Jackson are on the run. They know the truth about the rich Aboves and their cruel treatment of the sky whales, and have been working with a group of rebels to free as many whales as possible. When they are invited to an ice palace by a potential ally, the new Emerald King, it seems like things might change for the better. But something isn’t quite right, and Zeina and Jackson find themselves going up against new enemies and familiar foes in the adventure of a lifetime.

Durkan’s hugely imaginative world-building skills have created the irresistible backdrop to these gripping adventures which feature resonant eco themes, the most amazing creatures, gadgets galore, fearless young heroes, and warm friendships. Don’t miss the ride!

(Orion Children’s Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 6 plus:

Secret Beast Club: The Dragons of Emerald Yard

Robin Birch and Jobe Anderson

Join the club and find the magic in the second book of an exciting and inclusive series created by Jasmine Richards, founder of Storymix fiction studio, and Robin Birch, pen name of writer Rachael Davis. Brimming with all those ingredients that children love – adventure, friendship and an amazing array of magical creatures – Secret Beast Club is an all-round winner. Aisha and Jayden both have the rare ability of ‘magic sight’ and are official members of the Secret Beast Club, a centuries-old secret group headed up by a ghost named Pablo Fanque and which protects mythological creatures. And in their thrilling new mission, a dragon is on the loose in Birmingham and about to cause havoc... unless the Secret Beast Club can track him down. But with a dragon hunter also on the trail, it’s a race against time to find the dragon and get him to safety! Inspired by the real life story of Pablo Fanque – the first Black circus owner – and featuring fun facts about the magical creatures within each story, this warm and enchanting series is guaranteed to cast a spell over adventure-loving youngsters!

(Puffin, paperback, £7.99)

Age 5 plus:

Big Sky Mountain: The Sky Eagles

Alex Milway

Dr Dolittle meets Dora the Explorer in the fourth and final exhilarating book of an illustrated series which is the next best thing to breathing in the scents of the great outdoors! Screenwriter and Hotel Flamingo author Alex Milway inspires everyone to pull on their walking boots and join a little girl called Rosa on Big Sky Mountain… a place in the wilderness that has a home for everyone. Life never stays still for long on Big Sky Mountain. When Rosa wakes one morning to find Grandma Nan missing, she must use all of her survival skills to uncover her grandma’s whereabouts. With the help of the mountain community, Rosa’s investigation leads her to the very summit of Big Sky Mountain where a family of golden eagles are facing huge problems of their own. Through helping the eagles, Rosa realises she really is at home on Big Sky Mountain. There has been adventure with a capital A all the way through this action-packed series... the author’s love letter to nature and the wild which was inspired by his own childhood with his grandma in the Malvern Hills, and the woodland and cabin he now owns in Kent. Filled with Milway’s vibrant two-tone illustrations and wonderful animal characters, and exploring different natural environments and habitats, these stories are ideal as a first chapter book for new readers and offer a truly wild, wonderful and exciting experience for your own little explorers!

(Piccadilly Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

Who’s Afraid of the Light?

Anna McGregor

There are creatures that live in the sea... and then there are creatures that live in the deepest, darkest and scariest waters of the sea!

The wonders of the ocean’s ‘midnight zone’ spring to glorious, neon-coloured life in a spectacular picture book from Melbourne-based author, illustrator and designer Anna McGregor. An award-winning creator, whose aim is to give young readers modern, quirky, and conceptual stories with a warm heart, McGregor sheds light, fascinating facts and her special brand of humour on a story exploring some curious and colourful creatures of the deep.

Fergus lives down in the deepest, darkest sea and is scared of just one thing … the light! Fergus loves the dark... it’s good and safe. Real monsters, he says, hide in the light and he knows that because he’s seen them with his own two eyes. As for his identity, he doesn’t know which sea creature he is but Fergus reckons he’s probably very cute! After hiding from a parade of other strange creatures which use bioluminescence to find their way in the dark, the spotlight finally falls on Fergus... and his true identity will leave readers gasping!

McGregor seamless blend of storytelling, facts and dazzling illustrations is the perfect way to introduce little children to the wonders of the vast and mysterious ‘midnight zone’ where no sunlight is able to penetrate.

With its gallery of eye-catching illustrations to enjoy and a ‘did you know?’ section providing intriguing ‘in-depth’ information, Who’s Afraid of the Light? is both entertaining and educational.

(Scribble, hardback, £12.99)

Age 3 plus:

Hello Me!

Dr Naira Wilson and Elisa Paganelli

Be yourself in the world and don’t give up! Teach youngsters to love themselves – no matter who they are – with this inspirational and reassuring picture book from clinical psychologist Dr Naira Wilson and Italian-born illustrator Elisa Paganelli. Follow a young boy as he learns to love and accept himself despite all his struggles and everyday conundrums. ‘Sometimes I think my mind is like a house. Just like a house, I need to treat my mind with love and care.’ Relatable characters and a gentle storyline introduce little ones to the concept of mental health in an accessible and engaging way, encouraging them to think about how to look after themselves and accept themselves for who they are. Filled with childhood mental health specialist Wilson’s warm, wise words, tips on how to foster a life-long sense of wellbeing, and Paganelli’s beautifully emotive illustrations, Hello Me! is a stunning and imaginatively created addition to libraries at school, home and nursery.

(Little Tiger Press, hardback, £12.99)

Age 3 plus:

Rhinos Don’t Cry

Mark Grist and Chris Jevons

Crying is brave! That’s the message that speaks volumes to little ones in a clever and comical picture book from the top team of award-winning poet and international battle rapper Mark Grist and artist, designer and animator Chris Jevons. Starring a lovable little rhino, this upbeat, rhyming story positively zings with energy and delivers messages about the importance of showing your feelings. Milo’s a rhino... he likes to do all sorts of rhino-y things. He likes writing and climbing and banister-sliding and mountain bike riding, he paints and he sings. Milo just loves being a rhino, but there’s one small problem... rhinos don't cry. At least that’s what Spike-O Mcree, his movie-star hero, always says. But when Milo meets Spike-O face to face, he finds out that not only is crying OK, it’s also very brave! With Grist’s catchy, energetic, rhyming verse and Jevons’ bright, colourful and expressive artwork, Rhinos Don’t Cry provides inspiration for both children and adults, and is the first in a series of books from Bloomsbury highlighting the importance of children expressing their feelings.

(Bloomsbury Children’s Books, paperback, £6.99)

Age 3 plus:

The Truth About Yeticorns

Rachel Morrisroe and Ella Okstad

When you get into trouble, blame a Yeticorn! A little girl’s fibs come home to roost (in the shape of a giant green beast) in a funny, cautionary tale from amazing new picture book talent Rachel Morrisroe and bestselling Norwegian illustrator Ella Okstad. A Yeticorn is charging about on the loose! Bea often tells little fibs when something goes wrong. Fairy-cats wiped mud all over the floor, wild octoponies flooded the bathroom... and lately, a humongous Yeticorn has been charging around, gobbling up her sister Edie’s sweets and sneezing confetti everywhere. But one day, Bea wakes to find that a Yeticorn REALLY has come to stay... and his whippy, trippy tail causes all sorts of problems that she gets the blame for! Can Bea find the courage to stop fibbing and finally tell the truth? Both heartwarming and hilarious, Morrisroe’s rollicking, rhyming, read-aloud story about sibling friendship, telling the truth, and the power of using your imagination for good, is brought to life by Okstad’s glorious gallery of colourfully chaotic illustrations and is guaranteed to capture the hearts of readers young and old.

(Puffin, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

What Can You See at the Zoo?

Kate Ware and María Perera

Take a walk through the zoo to discover cheeky monkeys, tall giraffes and happy hippos in a clever peep-through board book with intriguing cut-out pages that take you on a wild and wonderful journey! Toddlers will love peeping through the cut-out pages to wander through the zoo and meet a whole host of colourful animals, birds and sealife. With simple, bite-size, fun facts about colourful animal and birds – from snuggling lovebirds and meerkats standing guard to monkeys swinging through trees and penguins showing off their swimming skills – little ones can look through the pages and follow a group of youngsters to the zoo and on safari. With its sturdy board book pages, richly detailed, bright and bold illustrations by María Perera, Kate Ware’s fascinating facts, appealing peep-through pages and endless hidden details to spot, this is the perfect introduction to the natural world, and an exciting way to discover the joy of books and the fun of learning!

(Little Tiger Press, board book, £7.99)

Age 2 plus:

Keep Smiling

Floella Benjamin and Diane Ewen

A smile becomes a superpower in a beautiful and inspirational picture book from actress, writer, producer and working peer Dame Floella Benjamin and award-winning illustrator Diane Ewen. Benjamin, best known as a presenter of the popular BBC children’s television programmes Play School and Play Away, reveals that smiling is one of her ‘very favourite things’ because it sends outs all sorts of special messages, and this tale of positivity, kindness and smiles certainly delivers that often elusive ‘sunshine’ effect. Vina's Mum has always told her that a smile is the best gift you can give someone. And as Vina loves smiling more than anything else, she gives the gift of her smile to anyone who needs it. But on her first visit to her new school, Vina’s own smile gets a bit... lost. She can’t find it under the slide, or on the climbing frame. Then, a smile appears... in the most unexpected place! Keep Smiling – brimming with the vibrant colours and charm of Ewen’s illustrations – is a joyful, sensitive and heart-melting celebration of that most universal symbol of hope, joy and positivity... a smile!

(Macmillan Children’s Books, hardback, £12.99)

Age one plus:

Ready Steady Potty!

Becky Davies and Rosalind Maroney

‘Potties are different ... They’re funny or noisy, majestic or spotty. And each one is perfect for resting your bott-y.’ If just the thought of potty training your little one is sending you potty, find comfort (and a few giggles!) in a cute and comical sounds book from the book boffins at Little Tiger Press. Featuring six super sounds – from addictive baby laughter to the ‘flush’ of a successful potty session – this clever board book offers advice all the way whether that’s meeting the potty and learning about handwashing or letting children choose their own pants. With a jolly rhyming text, top tips for parents and carers throughout, and all the joy of the press-button sounds, this fresh, fun and encouraging book is the perfect introduction to potty training, and the perfect way to give reassurance about ‘accidents,’ celebrate the successes... and get your child excited about using their potty!