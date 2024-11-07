Award winning Players present 'The Snow Queen' for this year's panto

This year, The Silverdale Village Players, the 2023 winners of NODA’s ‘Best Pantomime’ in the Northwest region, present ’The Snow Queen’

The Snow Queen is a lively and hilarious take on the Hans Christian Andersen fairytale, written by the young and up and coming writer Kei Bailey.

A boisterous cast featuring fairies, sprites, henchmen and the Abominable Snowman, all add to the fun and chaos in this festive production.

This annual pantomime and family show, at the Gaskell Hall in Silverdale, Lancashire, is always hugely popular and tickets go quickly!

The Snow Queen poster

The show starts at 7.30pm and runs for four nights from Wednesday the 4th to Saturday 7th December. For early birds, tickets will go on sale at 9.30am outside the Royal Hotel on Saturday the 9th November.

Afterwards, they will be available from the Silverdale Pharmacy, opposite the Gaskell Hall.

Seating for the Wednesday and Thursday evenings is theatre-style and cabaret seating for the Friday and Saturday performances. Ticket prices are £12 and £9 for children under the age of 16 available for the Wednesday and Thursday performances.

There will be a raffle and bar available all nights.