This September Assembly Arts is celebrating its first anniversary with an exciting array of new creative courses for adults, events, Open Studios and a highly anticipated gallery exhibition by resident artist Andrew Craig Jones. The fun kicks off on September 6th with the showing of Craig’s work followed by Open Studios on the 14th and a series of six-week courses starting on September 16th.

Course Offerings and Schedule

Assembly Arts is introducing a range of six-week courses starting on September 16th, including ceramics, sculpture, life drawing, black and white photography, textiles and smartphone photography. The full range of courses taught by our highly experienced and dedicated artists are at https://www.assemblyarts.co.uk/timetable Designed for learners who want to deepen their artistic practice, after a one-week break a second set of six-week courses will begin, offering continuous opportunities for creative growth.

Registration is open now through the Assembly Arts website. Prospective students are encouraged to register early to secure their spots in these popular classes. To provide a glimpse into the creative environment at Assembly Arts an Open Studios event will be held on September 14th. Part of the nationwide Heritage Open Days this event will offer visitors the chance to explore our facilities in the historic Assembly Rooms building.

Andrew Craig Jones Exhibition

A major highlight of the anniversary celebrations is the gallery exhibition featuring Craig Jones, debuting in September. Craig, a skilled oil painter, has been working over the summer to create a new body of work inspired by his experiences at Growing with Grace, an organic farm on the Lancashire - Yorkshire border. Immersed in the farm’s vibrant environment, Craig has captured the lush, dynamic scenes in his vibrant paintings.

Looking Back and Moving Forward

Reflecting on the past year, my Assembly Arts Co-founder Rae Tribbick says “Our first year has been about laying a solid foundation with our community of Artists. As we celebrate with these new courses and Craig exhibition, we’re not just acknowledging our achievements but also setting the stage for future growth. Our aim is to continue supporting professional artists whilst offering exceptional artistic experiences that enrich our community.”

How to Get Involved

Art enthusiasts are invited to join the celebrations, enroll on a new courses or visit the Craig's exhibition. For detailed information about course registration and exhibition dates, please visit the Assembly Arts website. As Assembly Arts embarks on its second year we remain dedicated to enhancing Lancaster’s cultural landscape through excellence in the arts.

For more information and to book courses please visit Assembly Arts website www.assemblyarts.co.uk