Artwork auction will help those affected by Kirkby Lonsdale fire

On Sunday December 6 2024 Kirkby Lonsdale suffered a devastating fire impacting the Market Hall and the heart of this beautiful town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sadly one resident lost his life, another was badly injured, 100 residents evacuated and 83 businesses directly or indirectly affected.

It is anticipated that the replaced or refurbished works could take as long as three to five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To help compensate these losses the Kirkby Lonsdale Fire Disaster Recovery Appeal in collaboration with Cumbria Community Fund are proposing to hold a painting auction.

Kirkby Lonsdale Fire Recovery Appeal auction.

Local amateur and professional artists are donating their artworks for auction on April 25 at Rural Auction Centre, Junction36, Crooklands. Milnthorpe, LA7 7FP.

All artworks and services associated with this auction are given free of charge and all proceeds are going to the Kirkby Lonsdale Fire Disaster Recovery Appeal in collaboration with Cumbria Community Fund.

Atworks will be exhibited from Thursday April 17 until and including the day of the auction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently there are approximately 26 professional artists and the same number of local amateur artists who have promised to donate their artworks free of charge.

Please help support this worthy appeal by donating original works of art or purchasing one of the works on sale.