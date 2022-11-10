New exhibition in Morecambe is part of month-long festival of activities about Amazon

“The gaze of a people who re-exist in us: Yanomami Body Art: engravings by Artur Soar” is on show until December 7, part of a month-long festival of activities about the Amazon.

Award winning Brazilian artist Artur Soar said: “This series casts its gaze upon people who have lived in harmony with nature since time immemorial. ... In contact with the coloniser much was lost, but this work shows what remains in the facial expression of a people who resist and need to be exalted in the diverse richness of their knowledge and in the resistance of their vital values”.

The Amazon festival is being led by Halton Mill in honour of journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira and others who have lost their lives defending the rainforest. Dom’s sister, Sian Phillips, is a Lancaster musician.

Engravings from the Artur Soar exhibition in Morecambe. Picture by Uilami Dejan.

Beki Melrose said: “I know there is a long way to go in terms of the Amazon but education and awareness raising is essential part of working towards action required to make things happen.”

All the engravings are for sale, with prices starting at £60. Part of the proceeds will go to a fund set up by the families of Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira to support indigenous defenders of the rainforest.

For more information about all these activities – including a special Zoom discussion with artist Artur Soar on Saturday November 26 – and to register for the conference, visit here

Engravings from the Artur Soar exhibition in Morecambe. Picture by Uilami Dejan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Studio director Beki Melrose at the exhibition in Morecambe's Arndale Centre.

Studio director Beki Melrose at the exhibition in Morecambe's Arndale Centre.

Amazon exhibition at Halton Mill.