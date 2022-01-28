Lockdown embroidered panels on show at exhibition at The Storey in Lancaster
Sewing Café Lancaster is holding a textiles exhibition at The Storey Institute, Meeting House Lane, Lancaster from January 31 - February 12.
Friday, 28th January 2022, 12:30 pm
During lockdown the Sewing Cafe organised a community-based arts project that aimed to explore and share the ways in which people managed lockdown and express these in a series of embroidered panels with key words detailing their experiences.
Many took part and sent their textile panels.
The Unlocking Lockdown panels that have been created are beautiful and inspirational.
Sewing Café Lancaster invites everyone to come along to The Storey and view them.
The Storey is open Monday to Friday from 8.30am - 9pm, Saturday 9am - 9pm, closed (most) Sundays.