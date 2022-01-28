Lockdown embroidered panels on show at exhibition at The Storey in Lancaster

During lockdown the Sewing Cafe organised a community-based arts project that aimed to explore and share the ways in which people managed lockdown and express these in a series of embroidered panels with key words detailing their experiences.

Many took part and sent their textile panels.

The Unlocking Lockdown panels that have been created are beautiful and inspirational.

Unlocking Lockdown exhibition presented by Sewing Cafe Lancaster at The Storey Lancaster.

Sewing Café Lancaster invites everyone to come along to The Storey and view them.