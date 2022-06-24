In pictures: Global attraction arrives at Lancaster Priory

Gaia, which was displayed at COP26 in Glasgow last year, is now revolving from the Priory rafters where it can be viewed until July 17.

The artwork, created by Luke Jerram, is 1.8 million times smaller than the real earth with each centimetre of the internally lit sculpture describing 18km of the earth’s surface.

When the Museum of the Moon was displayed at the Priory in 2019, it was seen by 30,000 people and as Gaia’s stay is longer, even more visitors are expected.

Lancaster Priory is open for Gaia viewings from 10am-5pm every day and admission is £3.

For more information and to book, visit here

1. Luke Jerram's magnificent artwork, Gaia, will be exhibited in Lancaster Priory from Friday 24th June to Sunday 17th July. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Luke Jerram's magnificent artwork, Gaia, will be exhibited in Lancaster Priory from Friday 24th June to Sunday 17th July. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

2. Luke Jerram's magnificent artwork, Gaia, will be exhibited in Lancaster Priory from Friday 24th June to Sunday 17th July. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Luke Jerram's magnificent artwork, Gaia, will be exhibited in Lancaster Priory from Friday 24th June to Sunday 17th July. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

3. Luke Jerram's magnificent artwork, Gaia, will be exhibited in Lancaster Priory from Friday 24th June to Sunday 17th July. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Luke Jerram's magnificent artwork, Gaia, will be exhibited in Lancaster Priory from Friday 24th June to Sunday 17th July. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

4. Luke Jerram's magnificent artwork, Gaia, will be exhibited in Lancaster Priory from Friday 24th June to Sunday 17th July. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Luke Jerram's magnificent artwork, Gaia, will be exhibited in Lancaster Priory from Friday 24th June to Sunday 17th July. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales