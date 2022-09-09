Green Door art trail returns to south Cumbria
The much anticipated Green Door Green Door Art Trail returns from Friday September 30 to Sunday October 2 2022.
Artists will be spread across 11 venues in South Cumbria, including group venues the Athenaeum at Leasgill near Milnthorpe and Space2Create in Kendal.
This popular annual event, provides the opportunity to see an extensive and varied range of work from artists both contemporary and traditional.
The Trail is a showcase for members’ work across a wide range of art forms including textiles, painting, printmaking, ceramics, stoneware, and mixed media.
Textile artist Mary Taylor will be opening up her garden studio in Natland where she will be showing pictures and jewellery, inspired by the landscape.
Mary layers fabrics, which she machines and embellishes with hand embroidery and beads, to create unique pieces, both realistic and abstract.
“The Trail is the highlight of our year and an occasion to browse and buy a beautiful piece of unique art that is locally created,” said Trail organiser Elizabeth Shorrock.
“If buying a piece of art is out of your reach, we’ll have gorgeous cards and smaller items on sale too. I’m very excited about this new look Trail. We have simplified and streamlined it so dedicated trail enthusiasts should be able to get round all the venues.”
Most Trail venues are open on Saturday October 1 and Sunday October 2, and a number are also opening on Friday September 30.
Look out for individual venue opening hours on the brochure as you plan your route.
You can download one from here or pick one up from outlets around the area.