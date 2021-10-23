Fireworks finale for free festival in Lancaster

Sirotechnics fireworks displays for Light Up Lancaster are always a spectacular sight. Photo by Robin Zahler.

For Sirotechnics, the company behind the breathtaking display, have won the British Musical Fireworks Champion of Champions award for several years running.

Sirotechnics specialise in pyromusical fireworks, the art of combining music and fireworks to create a choreographed symphony.

And for Lancaster, that means a glittering display set to a mix of present day and classic pop music.

A spectacular fireworks display rounds off this year's Light Up Lancaster festival. Photo by Robin Zahler.

Sirotechnics director, Simon Harding, is designing the Lancaster display as he’s done in previous years.

“We are really looking forward to returning to Lancaster,” said Simon. “It’s fantastic for locals that such a spectacular display which is visible from all around the city, can be enjoyed for free.”

The Light Up Lancaster finale will feature top quality fireworks imported from Spain and China, producing the most vivid colours as they burst into life over the Castle.

Sirotechnics have a base in Preston as well as the West Midlands so have produced displays for Christmas lights switch-ons in Blackburn and Southport in the past.

Like most companies involved in live events, 2020 proved difficult and one of their only displays last year was on the Thames for a 50th birthday party.

Normally, their commissions would see them working nationally and internationally, producing displays in such far flung places as Nigeria.

But the evening after Bonfire Night, Sirotechnics will concentrate all their efforts on Lancaster.

Wristbands required for the official viewing sites at Giant Axe and Quay Meadow were snapped up in days but the display will be visible from many vantage points across the city when it begins at 8pm.

The fireworks on Saturday are a fantastic finale to Light Up Lancaster, the free two day festival which begins on November 5.

As well as providing the backdrop to the display, Lancaster Castle will also host Leap, a moving blend of projection mapping, animation, film, soundscape and heartrending storytelling across landscape and time produced by Lancaster theatre company, imitating the dog.

All Light Up Lancaster events are within walking distance of each other and surprising sights can be found at Market, Dalton and Sun Squares, Lancaster Priory, The Storey and its gardens, The Dukes and the Judges Lodgings gardens.

New features for 2021 are a Saturday daytime arts fair and a shop windows trail.

More festival information is available at www.lightuplancaster.co.uk/whats-on. For a Light Up Lancaster Trail, download the free LoyalFree app via the App Store. A printed map will be available from Lancaster Visitor Information Centre which is also the information hub for any festival queries (01524 582394).