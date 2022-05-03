Exhibition of world-renowned artist to be held in Lancaster

The exhibition – called The Artist In His Environment – is expected to draw thousands of art-lovers from across the country to Lancaster city centre.

Throughout his career he held a number of prestigious academic posts. He was Head of Painting at Manchester School of Art from 1958 - 1970.

Many people may know of the work which he considered to be his masterpiece, the large and powerful paintings in the centre of Manchester, in the church known as The Hidden Gem. St. Mary’s Mulberry Street.

Norman Adams waterfall painting near Settle, North Yorkshire in the 1960s.

The works range from watercolour landscapes to large oil paintings and feature places such as the Yorkshire Dales, Scotland and southern France.

The exhibition runs from May 9-25 and is open to the public Monday to Saturday from 11am to 5pm with a 7pm late opening on Thursday.