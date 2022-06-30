Disability Explored through Art exhibition to be displayed at Bay Health Festival in Lancaster

A series of works from people with different types of disability has been brought together by Dr Leighanne Higgins from Lancaster University Management School, as part of a project exploring disabled people’s experiences of the commercial world.
The thirty-six artworks tell of disabled people’s experiences across retail, hospitality, tourism and care services and include photos, sculptures, paintings, poetry, music, songs and dance routines.
Dr Higgins said: “Working with the disabled community has been a fantastic experience. A wide variety of people have been kind enough to get involved, including those with physical, cognitive and learning disabilities; including cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, visual impairments and autism. They have produced a real mix of works including wheelchair paintings, poetry and sculptures - which are absolutely fantastic.”
Within the collection are works by Piccadilly Support Services, from Lancaster, who work to provide support for people with autism, and Unique Kidz & Co, from Morecambe, who work with disabled children and young people to provide play and social activities.
The Marketplace & I: Commercial Experiences of Disability Explored through Art will be fully accessible and open to all at the Gregson Community and Arts Centre on Moorgate in Lancaster between July 8-14 2022.
It will then be set up at The Whitespace Gallery in East Crosscauseway in Edinburgh during the Edinburgh Fringe Festival from August 13-24 2022.