Some things are so big they make the headlines everywhere: The Miners’ Strike, Tiananmen, Rationing, The 1966 World Cup, The fall of the Berlin Wall, the London Olympics, Nelson Mandela being released from prison.

They are part of a shared cultural memory.

Then there are personal memories that are particular to you - things you’ll never forget, like your earliest memory, something unexpected, something that shocked you, something dear to your heart, something you did or something you said.

Lancaster Arts, the University’s arts organisation, presents a very different kind of exhibition this spring – one in which you're invited to contribute a memory or two.

This is your chance to share your memories for an upcoming exhibition entitled ‘On Reflection’ in the Peter Scott Gallery at Lancaster University.

It doesn’t matter where in the world you are or how old you are.

If you share a few sentences that speak of your own special experiences, they will become part of ‘On Reflection’.

To submit your memories please visit this link here

Director of Lancaster Arts Jocelyn Cunningham said: “On Reflection kicks off our theme for 2022 of Age & Ageing and we would love to have memories from students and staff from across this campus as well as from our global partners.

“This is a special exhibition of Lancaster Arts as it will be made up of your memories. Don’t forget to visit the exhibition to see all the contributions! ”

The exhibition opens at the Peter Scott Gallery on March 16 and runs until April 8 2022.