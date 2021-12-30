Art exhibition at Lancaster City Museum

Lancaster City Museum

More than 100 works are on show in the exhibition which runs to the middle of February next year.

Everything on display has been produced by amateur artists from Lancaster and Morecambe and the surrounding areas.

Kathy McAdam, chairman of the Art Society, said: “Our exhibition is a varied collection of lovely works showing off the talents of our members. Most of the drawings and paintings on show are for sale, offering people the chance to acquire original art at very reasonable prices.

“With the New Year just around the corner, they will provide excellent presents for anybody on the lookout for something different.

“Essentially, though, we are just hoping people will come along and enjoy the art. I am very proud of the society’s members and what they have achieved for this exhibition”.

There is also some work from the late Penni Smith of Bolton-le-Sands, some of which is being raffled during the course of the exhibition.