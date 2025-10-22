The artistic dynasty which was born with Constance Pearson (1886-1970 continued with her daughter Philippa (1921-1999) whose only daughter, Katharine, is a full-time artist still using her grandmother’s studio at High Barn Cottage in Malham.

Their combined talents can be enjoyed in the exhibition entitled Katharine Holmes and Three Generations of Painting and Living in a Malham Cottage which runs at The Folly in Settle until January 3.

"It's fantastic that the work of these three artists is being exhibited together for the first time in 15 years and I'm pleased we have supported it with £100,000 through the Unlocking Collections strand of our National Lottery Project Grants programme,” said Pete Massey, Arts Council England director, North.

“Women artists have often been overlooked in the past so to see paintings and other creative work spanning two centuries and with such an intriguing family link is a rare opportunity which I'm sure will be enjoyed by visitors to The Folly."

The youngest of the three women, Katharine, has travelled and exhibited widely, and been awarded residencies or painted in Japan, Greece, Kenya, New England, Italy and throughout the British Isles.

When not working in the studio at her grandmother’s cottage where she moved in 2007, Katharine often paints and draws outside in the ever-changing weather and light of Malhamdale.

Some of Katharine’s new drawings produced while out walking are in this latest exhibition alongside a recently finished oil painting of Malham Cove, some recent oil paintings of the Malham limestone landscape and some older drawings.

“Living and working at High Barn Cottage I have felt very privileged to be surrounded by such an inspiring landscape,” said Katharine who has vivid memories of visiting her grandmother, Constance Pearson, there.

“She was surrounded by canvases, paintings and painting equipment,” she said. “Every Saturday morning when I was very young I would join her and we would chat and I’d paint.”

This latest exhibition helps to highlight the importance of work by female artists.

She added: “So often women have been overshadowed by artist fathers, brothers or husbands. What I think is interesting in this story is that the women featured have found ways to pursue artistic careers.”

Although all students of art after school, the education of each female generation of the family was very much of its time.

Constance Pearson attended Leeds School of Art and was influenced by Art Nouveau. Craft was important to her and a brooch she made is included in the exhibition.

She was a prolific artist whose book illustrations and portraits often reflected rural life in the 1940s and 1950s. Her work regularly sold at exhibition, making a useful contribution to household finances, particularly during the war years.

Some of Constance’s textile collages made in the 1950s have been recently acquired by The Folly.

Constance often worked alongside her husband, Sidney, and their daughter, Philippa, inherited their artistic genes, becoming an occupational therapist during World War Two and passing on her art and craft skills to injured soldiers

She later taught art and English to disabled pupils before marrying and returning home to Malhamdale.

Philippa Holmes sketched and painted as a lifelong hobby after leaving her paid work, eventually moving into her mother’s cottage as a carer following her father’s death.

It was in this cottage that she and her husband, Ted, raised their daughter Katharine who has carried on the family’s artistic tradition.

Entry to the exhibition is free and Katharine’s work will be for sale.

For more information, visit https://thefolly.org.uk/