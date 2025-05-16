Armathwaite Hall Introduces Limited Edition Forest Aroma Journey to its Wellness Offering

The award-winning Armathwaite Hall, a premier Hotel & Spa nestled in the heart of the Lake District, is excited to launch its first LIMITED EDITION "Forest Aroma Journey" package available on the 9th and 29th June 2025. A guided sensory wellness experience that combines a walk through the hotel's Lake District woodland with aromatherapy, designed to enhance connection with nature. Pairing specific natural aromatic scents with designated areas along the route, followed by a bespoke aromatherapy treatment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Discover a Multi-Sensory Escape in the Enchanting Woodland of the Lake District on the 9th & 29th June 2025

Armathwaite Hall’s “Forest Aroma Journey” provides guests with the opportunity to appreciate nature within the serene beauty of the Lake District. The multiple sensory experiences along the route are set in the perfect backdrop for reconnecting with nature, with minimal noise pollution, thanks to its remote and stunning landscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The "Forest Aroma Journey" is led by Armathwaite Hall’s wellness expert, Lucy Dunn, who has outlined the sensory experiences guests will encounter during their journey. Guest’s senses will come alive, weaving through various stops toenhance their connection with nature.

Armathwaite Hall's Forest

The journey starts with a 60-minute sensory walk through the estate's charming woodland. Lucy will guide guests through the sights, sounds, and scents of the forest, emphasising the wellness benefits of nature and the unique characteristics.

Guided by Lucy, guests will awaken the senses to the forest, discovering its healing power. Smell the crisp scent of pine or the grounding properties of ancient oak trees, whose bark and leaves offer antiseptic, and antioxidant benefits. Feel the soft earth and the delicate petals of wildflowers, and breathe in the pure, unpolluted air. Lucy will also discuss what guests will hear during the walk, including the wildlife in the forest, like the birds in the distance.

The journey extends to the serene shores of the lake that creates a meditative atmosphere, while the surrounding fells provide a sense of protection and grounding. This experience, combining the forest's soothing power, allows guests to deeply reconnect with nature and rediscover inner peace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy Dunn, Wellness Expert at Armathwaite Hall says, "We are proud to be launching our first Forest Aroma Journey at Armathwaite Hall. We continuously aim to create a sanctuary in our hotel where guests can connect with nature and find solace in the present moment. Crafting this programme has been immensely rewarding; it's more than just a walk, it’s a transformative journey of self-discovery and inner peace”

Armathwaite Hall Exterior

Guests will complete their Forest Aroma Journey at the spa, where they will indulge in a 55-minute aromatherapy treatment that utilises uplifting blends of essential oils to relax, stimulate, or refresh the skin, complementing the natural aromatherapy experienced in the forest.

Guests will choose from a selection of Temple Spa treatments that use an uplifting blend of essential oils to relax, stimulate or refresh the skin. Choose from the "Drift Away” treatment, a deeply relaxing top-to-toe massage formulated with a dreamy blend of Mediterranean essential oils including Frankincense, Lavender, and Patchouli. The "Work It Out" detoxifying massage relieves fluid retention and works out tired, aching muscles using detox massage oil including Juniper, Lavender, and Cypress. Or the comforting "Feel Good" energising full body massage, that uses an uplifting blend of Ginger, Lemon, and Bergamot that are carefully selected to stimulate and refresh the skin.

Following the treatment, guests can extend their relaxation with two hours in its award-winning spa facilities. The experience includes a glass of prosecco to enjoy while soaking in its luxurious hot tub—the perfect finale to the Forest Aroma Journey!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With little to no noise pollution in the Lake District, it becomes an idyllic sanctuary for those seeking to disconnect from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and reconnect with nature. Within the serene landscapes and peaceful surroundings, visitors are enveloped in a sensory experience allowing for a connection with nature.

What’s included:

At 9:30 am, meet at the hotel reception to join Lucy Dunn for a 60-minute forest walk around the estate.

At 10:30 am, return to the spa coffee in the spa lounge.

11.00 am, a 55-minute Temple Spa treatment in the spa using uplifting blends of essential oils to relax, stimulate or refresh the skin. Choose from:

Drift Away

Work it out Massage

Feel Good Massage

After the treatment guests can enjoy two-hour access in its award-winning spa, complete with prosecco in the hot tub.

Lunch in the Grill or afternoon tea can be arranged as extra.

For a minimum of two people. RRP: From £139.00 per person

Bookings to be made directly with Armathwaite Hall: 017687 76551