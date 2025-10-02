Apple Weekend returns to Beetham Nurseries – 11th & 12th October 2025

An autumn array of treasures at Beetham Nurseries Apple Weekend

Beetham Nurseries is delighted to announce the return of its annual Apple Weekend, taking place on Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th October 2025.

This free, family event has become a firm favourite in the local calendar, celebrating Britain’s best-loved fruit with a weekend full of activities, food and entertainment.

Visitors can explore and purchase from over 40 varieties of fruit trees, sample unusual apple varieties, and enjoy freshly pressed juice from their own apples, with donations supporting local mental health charity Growing Well. Apple expert Andy Gilchrist will be available on Sunday for apple identification, while Growing Well’s Head of Horticulture, Paul Cambre, will host a special talk on growing techniques (tickets required).

For families, there will be children’s crafting with Bob Sutcliffe OBE, a magical fairy hunt, a colouring competition, and live music on the Terrace.

Apple tasting at Apple Weekend

Food lovers can enjoy a special fruit-themed menu in the Garden Café, alongside local artisan producers from Kendal Farmer’s Market. Street food and baked treats will also be available throughout the weekend.

Additional highlights include an in-store competition to win an apple tree, and knife and tool sharpening services from KingSharp.

Apple Weekend 2025 promises a fun-filled and educational day out for all ages.

Dates: Saturday 11th & Sunday 12th October 2025

Location: Beetham Nurseries, Beetham, Cumbria

Website:www.beethamnurseries.co.uk