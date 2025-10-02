Apple Weekend family event returns to garden centre near Lancaster

By Debbie Butler
Contributor
Published 2nd Oct 2025, 11:41 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2025, 10:43 BST
A free family event is returning to a garden centre near Lancaster this weekend.

Beetham Nurseries has announced the return of its annual Apple Weekend, taking place on Saturday October 11 and Sunday October 12.

Most Popular

Visitors can explore and purchase from more than 40 varieties of fruit trees, sample unusual apple varieties and enjoy freshly pressed juice from their own apples, with donations supporting local mental health charity Growing Well.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Apple expert Andy Gilchrist will be available on Sunday for apple identification while Growing Well’s Head of Horticulture, Paul Cambre, will host a special talk on growing techniques (tickets required).

An autumn array of treasures at Beetham Nurseries Apple Weekend.placeholder image
An autumn array of treasures at Beetham Nurseries Apple Weekend.

For families, there will be children’s crafting with Bob Sutcliffe OBE, a magical fairy hunt, a colouring competition and live music on the terrace.

Food lovers can enjoy a special fruit-themed menu in the Garden Café alongside local artisan producers from Kendal Farmer’s Market.

Additional highlights include an in-store competition to win an apple tree, and knife and tool sharpening services from KingSharp.

Related topics:AppleLancaster
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice