A free family event is returning to a garden centre near Lancaster this weekend.

Apple Weekend family event returns to garden centre near Lancaster
Beetham Nurseries has announced the return of its annual Apple Weekend, taking place on Saturday October 11 and Sunday October 12.
Visitors can explore and purchase from more than 40 varieties of fruit trees, sample unusual apple varieties and enjoy freshly pressed juice from their own apples, with donations supporting local mental health charity Growing Well.
Apple expert Andy Gilchrist will be available on Sunday for apple identification while Growing Well’s Head of Horticulture, Paul Cambre, will host a special talk on growing techniques (tickets required).
For families, there will be children’s crafting with Bob Sutcliffe OBE, a magical fairy hunt, a colouring competition and live music on the terrace.
Food lovers can enjoy a special fruit-themed menu in the Garden Café alongside local artisan producers from Kendal Farmer’s Market.
Additional highlights include an in-store competition to win an apple tree, and knife and tool sharpening services from KingSharp.