An interactive exhibition featuring sculptures made by toddlers in Morecambe and Lancaster opens at The Storey

All Kinds of Hands imagines sculpture as something formed by different people. Offering new models for making which venture beyond individual vision, works by five artists from across the UK present sculpture as a means of engaging communities, welcoming alternative perspectives, and positioning art practice as a collaborative field.

Pieces on display include object-based artworks, sculptural environments and site specific projects exhibited via documentation. The exhibition morphs the gallery from a place of silent contemplation into a space for making, talking, exploring and playing.

Lead artists:

Ellie Barrett

Nisha Duggal

Beata Podstawa

Assunta Ruocco

Sarah Ryder

"Held" (2022) by Nisha Duggal

Venue:

The Storey, Meeting House Lane, Lancaster, LA1 1TH

Exhibition open:

Saturday, 3 May - Saturday, 10 May, 11 - 5pm (closed Sunday 4 and Monday 5)

"Assunta and Lou's After School Art Club" (2024) by Assunta Ruocco and her daughter, Lou.

Opening event:

Friday, 2 May

Family friendly: 3pm - 5pm

Public opening: 6pm - 8pm

"Hats" (2016 - 2025) by Preston-based artist Beata Podstawa

Free, family friendly workshops:

Saturday, 3 May and Saturday 10 May, 12 noon - 1pm

Both drop in, and no need to book

For more information, please contact Ellie Barrett at [email protected]

About the exhibition

Five different approaches to involving people in the making process are embodied in each practice. Ellie Barrett uses the playgroup setting to facilitate intergenerational collaboration through exploring domestic craft materials. Nisha Duggal invites conversation through making and walking to encourage consideration of the relationship between belonging and landscape. Beata Podstawa works closely with her son in order to access her own imaginative view of the world. Assunta Ruocco offers a co-created space for making, activated by a workshop to share collaborative creative methods developed with her daughter Lou. Sarah Ryder works with children to create a reconfigurable setting for explorative play, presenting sculpture as fluctuating and changeable. All of these approaches are directly concerned with increasing public access to art making, involving different voices in shaping works of sculpture, and considering shared experiences - such as playing, drawing, walking and talking - as existing ways of producing.

Working with children is a recurring theme. Children offer a view of the world which emphasises tactility and curiosity. Some of the artists bring their own children into the making process as ongoing collaborators, meaningfully developing the works by accessing childhood perspectives. Others involve larger groups of children, overlapping sculpture making with opportunities for creative learning. These approaches position the child as a source of knowledge, as well as offer practical solutions towards deconstructing barriers experienced by artist-parents - especially mothers - when accessing time and space to make work.

Though the exhibition brings together artists from across the UK, there is an emphasis on Lancashire as a region related to democratic making and artisanal craft, especially in connection with its history of textiles production. Two of the artists are based in the county (Ellie Barrett and Beata Podstawa), and another of the works (Nisha Duggal’s Held) was made by residents of East Lancashire, installed permanently on Pendle Hill. These artists are joined by those based in other regions (Nisha Duggal, Assunta Ruocco and Sarah Ryder), bringing topical discussions related to widening public participation in visual art via making to Lancashire.

This exhibition is part of a larger research project funded by Arts Council England, exploring co-production as a method for making sculpture. The project ends with a symposium at Morecambe Library on Saturday, 6 September. This event will include a panel discussion with the exhibiting artists, as well as speakers on this topic from across the UK towards sharing new models and approaches to engaging communities via sculpture making. More information to come.