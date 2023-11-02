American family launches new business in Lancaster
Todd Guiton has a passion for experimenting while cooking or baking and started a specialty food business in America many years ago after sharing his foods with hospital staff there – you may recognize Todd from the Emergency Department at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.
One thing led to another and he and his partner, Sherri, hit the road from coast to coast sampling and selling their speciality Toad Sweat dessert sauce.
Now Todd – aka Toad – and Sherri, along with their daughter Kalena, have opened a Toad Sweat office at White Cross Business Park in Lancaster.
Key Lime was their original dessert hot sauce and was the first of its kind, creating a new category in 1997 at the Fiery Foods Show in Austin, Texas.
Now there are five flavours – Kickin' Key Lime, Zingin' Cranberry, Tinglin' Orange, Zippin' Lemon and Punchin' Pineapple – which were all developed for desserts such as ice cream, although fans have found many savoury uses as well.
The trio introduced the new set of five sauces to the UK at the Bolton Food Show in August before setting up their Lancaster office.
The family will be at the Light Up Lancaster festival this week with their Toad Sweat booth, as well as at other local events including the Lancaster Brewery Christmas Market, George and Dragon Christmas Markets, and The Big Christmas Day Out at Williamson Park on December 16.