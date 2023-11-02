A dad, mum and daughter from the US have launched a new business in Lancaster.

Todd Guiton has a passion for experimenting while cooking or baking and started a specialty food business in America many years ago after sharing his foods with hospital staff there – you may recognize Todd from the Emergency Department at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

One thing led to another and he and his partner, Sherri, hit the road from coast to coast sampling and selling their speciality Toad Sweat dessert sauce.

Now Todd – aka Toad – and Sherri, along with their daughter Kalena, have opened a Toad Sweat office at White Cross Business Park in Lancaster.

Sherri, Todd and Kalena Guiton who have launched a business in Lancaster.

Key Lime was their original dessert hot sauce and was the first of its kind, creating a new category in 1997 at the Fiery Foods Show in Austin, Texas.

Now there are five flavours – Kickin' Key Lime, Zingin' Cranberry, Tinglin' Orange, Zippin' Lemon and Punchin' Pineapple – which were all developed for desserts such as ice cream, although fans have found many savoury uses as well.

The trio introduced the new set of five sauces to the UK at the Bolton Food Show in August before setting up their Lancaster office.

