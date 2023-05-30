American artist who has put down roots in Lancaster showcases her work at city venue

Sherri Guiton will be displaying her acrylic paintings of trees, canal bridges and waterfront views at The Gregson Community & Arts Centre in Moor Gate – having previously had her work displayed at The Storey Institute, Lancaster City Museum, King Street Studios and Lancaster Main Library.

Sherri has lived in Lancaster for seven years and says she loves learning the rich history of the city. Walking the canal paths led to many of her paintings of bridges.

The artist will be donating a percentage of purchases of her artwork to help The Gregson centre continue to thrive.

Tides Out acrylic painting by Sherri Guiton.

The Gregson serves a wide range of cask ales, bottled craft beers, quality wines and non alcoholic drinks, as well as a range of teas and barista coffees, to enjoy while browsing the exhibition.

You can follow Sherrie at http://www.instagram.com/sherriguiton

