News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

American artist who has put down roots in Lancaster showcases her work at city venue

An American artist who has put down roots in Lancaster will be showcasing her work in the city for the month of June.
By Debbie ButlerContributor
Published 30th May 2023, 15:28 BST- 1 min read

Sherri Guiton will be displaying her acrylic paintings of trees, canal bridges and waterfront views at The Gregson Community & Arts Centre in Moor Gate – having previously had her work displayed at The Storey Institute, Lancaster City Museum, King Street Studios and Lancaster Main Library.

Sherri has lived in Lancaster for seven years and says she loves learning the rich history of the city. Walking the canal paths led to many of her paintings of bridges.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The artist will be donating a percentage of purchases of her artwork to help The Gregson centre continue to thrive.

Tides Out acrylic painting by Sherri Guiton.Tides Out acrylic painting by Sherri Guiton.
Tides Out acrylic painting by Sherri Guiton.
Most Popular

The Gregson serves a wide range of cask ales, bottled craft beers, quality wines and non alcoholic drinks, as well as a range of teas and barista coffees, to enjoy while browsing the exhibition.

You can follow Sherrie at http://www.instagram.com/sherriguiton

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Canal bridge at Carnforth by Sherri Guiton.Canal bridge at Carnforth by Sherri Guiton.
Canal bridge at Carnforth by Sherri Guiton.
Related topics:AmericanLancasterLancaster City Museum