Acclaimed Liverpool theatre show Sealskin announces UK tour

By Lydia Reece
Contributor
Published 5th Sep 2024, 09:25 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Following it's smash premiere at The Everyman, Liverpool at last year's Physical Fest, award-winning theatre company Tmesis Theatre are very proud to announce the first UK Tour of Sealskin - their enchanting, emotive interpretation of an ancient Celtic tale, told through their trademark blend of physical theatre, puppetry, sumptuous design and an original live score.

Sealskin is an old selkie tale of the sea. Every full moon the Selkies appear, peeling away their seal skin, dancing freely in the moonlight. One night a fisherman discovers their secret, and we see the betrayal and consequences that follow.

Exploring ideas of belonging, otherness and home; Sealskin combines Tmesis’ playful and highly skilled physicality, puppetry, storytelling, incredible projection design and live original music.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘An absolutely enchanting piece of theatre… a real beauty’ ★★★★.5 Catherine Jones, Arts City Liverpool

Sealskin Posterplaceholder image
Sealskin Poster

The Dukes, Lancaster

Saturday, 28th September, 7.30pm

TICKETS

Sealskin is the Liverpool-based theatre company's most ambitious production to date - featuring an ensemble of performers from Liverpool, Nigeria, Spain and Portugal, augmented by immersive AV design from digital artist Noel Jones.

Sealskinplaceholder image
Sealskin

"I’m so excited to be sharing this beautiful show with larger audiences across the UK and in Portugal. We had such a positive reception at our opening and are very excited to be working with a live band, the incredible me + deboe whose music we love!" Elinor Randle, Artistic Director (Tmesis Theatre) Premiering back in June 2023, the initial 3 night run drew rave reviews from press, as well as nightly standing ovations...

‘A much-deserved double standing ovation for a piece determined to make you engage and reflect, in what I would best describe as a very moving and emotional experience’ ★★★★★ Mark Davoren, Northwestend

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘Tmesis is a company that is constantly changing and challenging itself, setting ever higher standards and examining the collective human experience in different ways. This production is something new again and with some unforgettable imagery and storytelling, certainly ranks among its best work.’Made Up on Stage, Vicky Anderson

Related topics:LiverpoolCelticTickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice