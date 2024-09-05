Acclaimed Liverpool theatre show Sealskin announces UK tour

Following it's smash premiere at The Everyman, Liverpool at last year's Physical Fest, award-winning theatre company Tmesis Theatre are very proud to announce the first UK Tour of Sealskin - their enchanting, emotive interpretation of an ancient Celtic tale, told through their trademark blend of physical theatre, puppetry, sumptuous design and an original live score.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sealskin is an old selkie tale of the sea. Every full moon the Selkies appear, peeling away their seal skin, dancing freely in the moonlight. One night a fisherman discovers their secret, and we see the betrayal and consequences that follow.

Exploring ideas of belonging, otherness and home; Sealskin combines Tmesis’ playful and highly skilled physicality, puppetry, storytelling, incredible projection design and live original music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘An absolutely enchanting piece of theatre… a real beauty’ ★★★★.5 Catherine Jones, Arts City Liverpool

Sealskin Poster

The Dukes, Lancaster

Saturday, 28th September, 7.30pm

Sealskin is the Liverpool-based theatre company's most ambitious production to date - featuring an ensemble of performers from Liverpool, Nigeria, Spain and Portugal, augmented by immersive AV design from digital artist Noel Jones.

Sealskin

"I’m so excited to be sharing this beautiful show with larger audiences across the UK and in Portugal. We had such a positive reception at our opening and are very excited to be working with a live band, the incredible me + deboe whose music we love!" Elinor Randle, Artistic Director (Tmesis Theatre) Premiering back in June 2023, the initial 3 night run drew rave reviews from press, as well as nightly standing ovations...

‘A much-deserved double standing ovation for a piece determined to make you engage and reflect, in what I would best describe as a very moving and emotional experience’ ★★★★★ Mark Davoren, Northwestend

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Tmesis is a company that is constantly changing and challenging itself, setting ever higher standards and examining the collective human experience in different ways. This production is something new again and with some unforgettable imagery and storytelling, certainly ranks among its best work.’Made Up on Stage, Vicky Anderson