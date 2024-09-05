Acclaimed Liverpool theatre show Sealskin announces UK tour
Sealskin is an old selkie tale of the sea. Every full moon the Selkies appear, peeling away their seal skin, dancing freely in the moonlight. One night a fisherman discovers their secret, and we see the betrayal and consequences that follow.
Exploring ideas of belonging, otherness and home; Sealskin combines Tmesis’ playful and highly skilled physicality, puppetry, storytelling, incredible projection design and live original music.
‘An absolutely enchanting piece of theatre… a real beauty’ ★★★★.5 Catherine Jones, Arts City Liverpool
The Dukes, Lancaster
Saturday, 28th September, 7.30pm
Sealskin is the Liverpool-based theatre company's most ambitious production to date - featuring an ensemble of performers from Liverpool, Nigeria, Spain and Portugal, augmented by immersive AV design from digital artist Noel Jones.
"I’m so excited to be sharing this beautiful show with larger audiences across the UK and in Portugal. We had such a positive reception at our opening and are very excited to be working with a live band, the incredible me + deboe whose music we love!" Elinor Randle, Artistic Director (Tmesis Theatre) Premiering back in June 2023, the initial 3 night run drew rave reviews from press, as well as nightly standing ovations...
‘A much-deserved double standing ovation for a piece determined to make you engage and reflect, in what I would best describe as a very moving and emotional experience’ ★★★★★ Mark Davoren, Northwestend
‘Tmesis is a company that is constantly changing and challenging itself, setting ever higher standards and examining the collective human experience in different ways. This production is something new again and with some unforgettable imagery and storytelling, certainly ranks among its best work.’Made Up on Stage, Vicky Anderson
