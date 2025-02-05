A true taste of an Irish house party comes to Morecambe

By JIll Lerner
Contributor
Published 5th Feb 2025, 10:46 BST
Updated 5th Feb 2025, 15:36 BST
The Irish House Party is set to return to the UK in February and March.

This captivating show transports audiences to the heart of an impromptu Irish house party, offering a unique blend of traditional Irish music, dance, and comedy.

From the infectious energy and humour of the musicians to the lightning-fast footwork of the dancers, the show really captures the essence of Ireland's musical heritage.

It celebrates centuries-old traditions but with a contemporary twist.

The Irish House Partyplaceholder image
The Irish House Party

There are no twee costumes or backing tracks resulting in a proper live theatre experience.

The show is on Saturday March 8 at The Platform, Old Stations Buildings, Morecambe. Doors from 7.30pm. Tickets are £22 plus booking free. Call the box office on 01524 582803.

