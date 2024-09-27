‘A special evening to remember’: charity event brings local women together
This intimate evening was hosted at the Herbarium in Lancaster. Two guest speakers, Lisa O’Hare and Dr Jen Horrocks, shared their knowledge on women's health and wellbeing.
Guests were treated to mini massage and reiki sessions, crystal sound therapy, facials and make-overs. Several local businesses gifted their time to CancerCare to come and demonstrate their range of therapies and products.
CancerCare were able to share just a small selection of the therapies that CancerCare can offer to anyone dealing with cancer, a life-limiting illness or bereavement.
Event Lead Lisa Lambert said: “We had a beautiful evening and were thrilled to be able to host this event at the gorgeous Herbarium. It was lovely to see so many inspiring women coming together to share their experiences. We can’t thank our guest speakers and local businesses enough for joining us. Special events such as these are so important to raise awareness of the power of holistic therapies and how they can positively promote health and wellbeing. It was a special evening to remember’”
