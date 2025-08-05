A flying start for Game Festival

The hugely successful Lancashire Game and Country Festival takes place on Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th September this year and back by popular demand in the Main Arena is Jonathan Marshall, with his unique and inspirational choreographed ‘Free Spirit’ horseback falconry performances. Jonathan is the world’s leading horseback falconer, flying his elite birds of prey from highly trained Spanish and Friesian stallions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Also up in the air will be Hawkeye Falconry – one of the UK’s leading display teams - who concentrate on highlighting the birds’ natural behaviour, while giving spectators of all ages the opportunity for a very close encounter with both the sport and the birds themselves.

A big element of the show, though, is the chance to have a go!Whether it’s clay pigeon shooting with Blackpool Sporting Clays, fly fishing in the landscaped pond with GAIA, or taking part in events with your dog – there really is something for everyone.There is a gundog scurry run by Kirkbourne Spaniels and entertaining antics from Little Nippers Racing. For the first time, shooting enthusiasts will be able to visit Lonsdales Auctioneers’ stand. The specialist Auction House deals in modern and antique guns and is a new Show Sponsor this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Food Theatre will be compered by Peter Gott of Sillfield Farm and among the celebrity chefs already confirmed for demonstrations are Nigel Haworth of the Three Fishes in the Ribble Valley, ‘This Morning’s Phil Vickery and game specialist, Tim Maddams. The hotly contested Horse classes feature more entrants than ever before and Carriage Driving once again will feature regularly in the Main Arena, organised by the Northern Carriage Driving Display team, as well as visits from the Vale of Lune Harriers

Food Theatre

Music is from Samba Espirito drumming band, singer James Candlin and Wigan Ukulele Orchestra and a Shopping Village, Craft Marquee and children’s fair all add to the fun of a real family day out. Dog on leads are very welcome at the show which takes place at Woodacre Lodge Farm, Gubberford Lane, Scorton, PR3 1BN, signed from the A6.

Tickets for the Lancashire Game and Country Festival come with free parking. Gate prices are £16 for adults and £12 for 10-16-year-olds with under-10s free. Discounted advance tickets are available from www.lancashiregamefestival.co.uk. There is also a VIP ticket for a drinks reception, gourmet lunch and access to an exclusive marquee by the main show ring at £60 per person, and weekend camping for £120, which includes entry for two adults.