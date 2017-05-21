Vintage festival returns to Bentham

Bentham will take on a vintage theme for the bank holiday weekend.

Following its success last year, Vint Fest the vibrant vintage spectacular is returning to Bentham Golf Club for the May bank holiday, May 27-29.

The family free festival is back by popular demand after last year’s bygone event delighted hundreds of locals and visitors.

Festival-goers will spend the weekend dressed in their vintage inspired outfits to give a real nostalgic vibe to the event.

Saturday’s attractions include a carefully curated collection of vintage themed pop-up shops of homeware, fashion and crafts.

Whilst enthusiasts on Sunday can enjoy a vintage vehicle line up from British classics such as 1950s Morris Minor tourer or the limited edition MG Jubilee and some old school jazz and swing with live music from Quay Change.

No festival is complete without food, and nostalgic favourites will include retro chicken in a basket and the knickerbocker glory.

A range of grand Gatsby inspired cocktails and mocktails will also be on sale.

On bank holiday Monday there will be a classic car boot offering vintage artefacts and a scramble on the greens, but all golfers must stick to the vintage dress code for the occasion.

Golf rounds for the scramble will cost £10 and bookable via www.benthamgolfclub.co.uk/.