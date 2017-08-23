Strictly Come Dancing bosses confirm Sir Bruce Forsyth tribute

Strictly Come Dancing bosses have confirmed the show will pay tribute to former host Sir Bruce Forsyth.

Executive producer Louise Rainbow said the Strictly pros will put on "a heartfelt performance" as part of the launch show's celebration of the late star.

Sir Bruce, who died at the age of 89 on Friday, was at the helm of the BBC dance contest alongside Tess Daly for 10 years, from its launch in 2004 until 2014.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Rainbow said: "The thoughts of everyone here are still very much with Sir Bruce's family.

"Of course, we will be paying tribute to Sir Bruce at our launch show and this will include a heartfelt performance from our Strictly professional dancers.

"We all want to celebrate him and all that he loved about the show. Sir Bruce was, and will always be, a huge part of Strictly Come Dancing."

Her comments, previously reported in The Sun, come after the full line-up of celebrity contestants for this year's season was officially revealed, with singer Alexandra Burke, Paralympic champion Jonnie Peacock, former ballerina Debbie McGee, actress Chizzy Akudolu and presenter Charlotte Hawkins joining the show.