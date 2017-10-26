S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt joins cast of Eastenders

Former S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt is to join the cast of EastEnders later this year.

The singer-turned-actress is the latest pop star to arrive on Albert Square following the casting of Blue's Lee Ryan as Harry "Woody" Woodward earlier this year.

Spearritt will appear for a short stint in the role of Kandice Taylor, the younger sister of Karen Taylor, the BBC said.

On appearing on the show, she said: "I'm over the moon to be joining the show, it's such a huge part of British telly.

"I'm really looking forward to getting started and I can't wait to see the Square in the flesh... Walford here I come."

The Taylor family first appeared in Albert Square in May but little has been heard of Karen's sibling.

Spearritt previously starred in ITV's Primeval.