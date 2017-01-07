Meet director of revenge film at Lancaster cinema

There’s a chance to meet the writer, director and star of a new grisly revenge fantasy film at The Dukes cinema on January 16.

Alice Lowe was seven months pregnant when she wrote Prevenge (18) which tells of a mother-to-be who believes her unborn child is coaching her to lure and kill unsuspecting victims.

The film will be screened at 8.30pm followed by a question and answer session with Alice herself.

Alice has been working in television comedy for years, most notably in the horror parody, Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace as well as appearing in television series Black Books, The Mighty Boosh and The IT Crowd which have given her a cult following.

She also starred in the film Sightseers which she co-wrote.

Tickets for the Prevenge screening and Q&A are priced £8 for adults and £7 for concessions.

For more information about the film or to book, call The Dukes Box Office on 01524 598500 or go online at the website via www.dukes-lancaster.org.