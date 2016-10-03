Make a date with Gracie Fields

Gracie Fields appears on the big screen at The Dukes as part of the venue's pioneering A Life More Ordinary project.

Filmed in the North West and written by JB Priestley, Look Up and Laugh sees Gracie star as a singer who is determined to save her local market from being demolished to make way for a new department store.

Our Gracie rallies the market traders together in a series of ever more comic schemes in an attempt to save their livelihood.

Look Up and Laugh is an enjoyable mix of humorous songs and romantic ballads including Love is Everywhere, one of the most tender songs to feature in any of Gracie Fields films.

The screening on October 10 is A Life More Ordinary event, presented in association with Age UK Lancashire. It is part of a programme which gives people living with dementia more choice, control and greater access to leisure and cultural opportunities at The Dukes and is being rolled out nationally.

The film, which includes an interval singalong, is open to anyone but some changes are made to lighting and sound to ensure that a comfortable environment is created. The relaxed atmosphere also allows people to move around and come and go as they please.

Tea, coffee and pastries are available in The Dukes Café Bar, free for all ticket holders from 12.30pm. The film begins at 2pm and finishes around 3.45pm. Admission is £4(carers go free). Pastoral care is not provided at these events. A friend, relative or carer for anyone with dementia must also attend.

A photographic exhibition documenting past A Life More Ordinary events will be on display in The Dukes Café Bar from October 1-8 to coincide with International Older People’s Week.

For more information and to book for the film, ring The Dukes Box Office on 01524 598500 or check www.dukes-lancaster.org.

A Life More Ordinary is managed by The Dukes, Age UK Lancashire and The Centre for Ageing Research at Lancaster University. It is funded by the Esmée Fairbairn Foundation, The Rayne Foundation, Film Hub North West Central, The Dowager Countess Eleanor Peel Trust and The Elspeth J Thompson Charitable Trust.