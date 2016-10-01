Louis Theroux answers questions live at Lancaster theatre

Needlework and Oasis are knitted together with Louis Theroux during a month of documentaries at The Dukes.

Yarn (12A) weaves together wool graffiti artists, circus performers, and structural designers into a visually-striking look at the women who are making a creative stance while building one of modern art’s hottest trends.

Get inspired after the First Friday screening on October 7 at the Lancaster cinema and have a go at giant knitting and crochet. There’s a second chance to catch the film on October 11.

Louis Theroux’s first theatrical feature documentary sees the renowned filmmaker delve into the world of Scientology on October 10. After being turned down for an interview and inspired by the Church’s alleged techniques, and helped by former Scientology members-turned-whistleblowers, Theroux uses actors to recreate incidents people claim to have experienced as members.

My Scientology Movie (15) is followed by a live broadcast Question and Answer session with Louis himself. There’s another satellite Question and Answer session broadcast following Lo And Behold, Reveries Of The Connected World (Cert tbc) on October 13.

The remarkable story of iconic band Oasis is told in their own words in Supersonic (15) on October 24 and 25.

Tickets for Yarn and Supersonic are priced £6.50/£5.50.Tickets for My Scientology Movie and Lo And Behold are priced £8/£7 concessions.

To book, call 01524 598500 or visit the website at www.dukes-lancaster.org.