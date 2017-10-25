Jeremy Corbyn will appear on Gogglebox next week

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will take his place on the sofa for a celebrity edition of Channel 4's Gogglebox for Stand Up To Cancer next week.

The special episode will air on Friday November 3 and is part of the broadcaster's efforts to support the fundraising drive.

Gogglebox features TV fans watching a range of broadcasts, from primetime entertainment shows to hard-hitting documentaries, and shows their reactions and candid insights to the small screen offerings.

There have been no details shared on which programmes Mr Corbyn will be watching and offering his opinions on, or who he will be joined with in front of the box.

It has been reported that the episode be filmed this weekend.

Mr Corbyn is following in the footsteps of the likes of Kate Moss, Anna Friel, Steve Coogan, Jamie Dornan and Noel Gallagher in taking part in the programme.

Channel 4 have revealed the celebrity edition of Gogglebox will air next week, but have not confirmed details of the other stars taking part.

The programme billing reads: "Some very famous faces join Britain's favourite opinionated viewers for a special episode of Gogglebox for this year's Stand Up To Cancer."

Stand Up To Cancer is a joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.