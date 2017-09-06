Doc Martin is to return to our screens

Martin Clunes returns to play the nation’s favourite grumpy medic in a brand new series of Doc Martin for ITV.

He stars as Dr. Martin Ellingham, the GP with a brusque bedside manner and a phobia of blood, in eight new episodes of the hugely successful drama produced by Buffalo Pictures and set in the idyllic hamlet of Portwenn in Cornwall.

Picturesque Port Isaac provides the beautiful backdrop for the popular series, with all regular members of the cast reprising their roles alongside guest stars Art Malik, Caroline Quentin and Sigourney Weaver.

ITV have confirmed that the new show will air on Wednesday 20 September at 9pm.

Caroline Catz plays Doc Martin’s wife and local school headmistress, Louisa Ellingham. Dame Eileen Atkins plays Doc Martin’s formidable Aunt Ruth, with Ian McNeice as Bert Large and Joe Absolom as his son Al. John Marquez is back as Portwenn PC Joe Penhale, with Jessica Ransom as the Doc’s receptionist, Morwenna Newcross, and Selina Cadell as pharmacist Mrs Tishell.