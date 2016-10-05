Dare you enter Lancaster Castle this Halloween?

Jack the Skeleton, the Sanderson sisters and the Lost Boys are all taking up residence in Lancaster’s ghoulish grounds.

The creepy creatures are not planning on leaving the city over the Halloween weekend as they aim to capture all at Lancaster Castle.

Lost Boys

Outdoor cinema specialists, Sneaky Experience are back entertaining film lovers once more.

Following the success of the Harry Potter live cinema experience, which attracted 4,000 people to the city, the team decided to showcase more interactive experiences paired with film screenings of Halloween classics, on Saturday October 29.

Screening three different cult classics each with pre-film entertainment, inspired by the movies, there will be plenty to keep trick-or-treaters of all ages entertained.

From the daylight magic of Hocus Pocus, featuring live characters inspired by the films, to deathly drinks, creepy craft ales and mysterious mocktails at night, the idea is to dress up, join in and have some fun.

Starting with an early afternoon showing of 90s classic Hocus Pocus, show guests will meet the charismatic witch and her two spellbinding friends as they host a sing-a-long and a quiz.

At dusk the castle grounds will be possessed by an interactive performance, hosted by the resident skeleton, leading into a sing-a-long before the screening of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.

As darkness falls vampires will awaken, giving rise to a real life, human version of board game Guess Who?

Spot the undead, before a screening of cult classic, The Lost Boys.

Julia Benfield, Sneaky Experience director, advises to dress up in your scariest attire, bring warm layers and be ready to be surprised.

She said: “One of the best parts of our job is watching the audiences arrive and seeing the effort they have gone to with their costumes, it really adds to the atmosphere, so we hope Lancaster has plenty of vampires, zombies, witches and ghouls ready to join in the fun.”

During August, Sneaky Experience’s School of Wizardry attracted Harry Potter fans as far afield as London and the team is excited to welcome more people to the castle again.

Film screening times for Saturday October 29 at the castle include:

Hocus Pocus: 1pm-3.15pm.

The Nightmare Before Christmas: 4.30pm-6.30pm.

The Lost Boys: 7.30pm-9.30pm.

For more and to book please visit www.sneakyexperience.co.uk or contact Lancaster Visitor Information Centre 01524 582394.