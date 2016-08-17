Calling all Harry Potter fans to Lancaster Castle

Lancaster Castle is gearing up for Harry Potter fans.

Outdoor Cinema specialists, Sneaky Experience, are embracing the warm spell taking over the castle, with a cascade of Wizards and Witchery.

They will provide a magical experience with screenings from the Harry Potter franchise, throughout the August bank holiday weekend.

Organisers say the open air cinema will help bring the films to life on August 25-29. The castle is as rich in history as it is in magic, offering entertainment for all ages.

Screenings over the weekend includes (in order of popularity organised by Sneaky Experience):

l Thursday 25 6.30pm, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (Part 1)

l Friday 26, midday, Harry Potter and the Philosophers Stone

l Friday 26, 6.30pm, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

l Saturday 27, midday, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

l Saturday 27, 6.30pm, Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince

l Sunday, 28, midday, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

l Sunday, 28, 6.30pm, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (Part 2)

l Monday, midday, Harry Potter and the Philosophers Stone

l Monday, 6.30pm, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (Part 2).

Upon entry, you will be greeted with house rules, maps, and a lesson timetable, before being guided to the first class: potions, charms, dark magic and herbalism – led by iconic characters. There’s also, fire breathers, owl displays, house games, a stilt-walking Phoenix and a talking photo frame to keep you entertained.

Take a trip to the Diagonal Avenue Market where there are opportunities to carve your own wand, feast on themed food in the Muggles café, pull up a pew at the Sneaky Cauldron Bar, or browse spellbinding mystical charms and crafts.

Julia Benfield, Sneaky Experience director, said: “We are thrilled to be able to bring this event to Lancaster Castle.”

Tickets are priced from £14.50, which includes a 90-minute wizarding experience with classes, plus a film screening. For more information and to book tickets, visit www.sneakyexperience.co.uk or contact Lancaster Visitor Information Centre on 01524 582394.