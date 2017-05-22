Things to do this weekend (May 27 to May 29)

It's another Bank Holiday weekend, so why not get out and try one or two of these events?

PAID: Mawdesley Cricket Club Classic Car Show, Mawdesley, Monday, May 29

Classic cars of all ages will be on show, from veteran and vintage up to and including modern marvels, replicas, supercars, and kit cars. It promises to be a great day for all motoring enthusiasts. The event will start in the morning with a 20 mile run through the local countryside around Mawdesley. It’s being held on Mawdesley Cricket Club’s playing fields at School Lane in Mawdesley from 12pm. Admission is just £3, and £1 for under 16s. Those arriving in a classic car, including passengers, will be given free entry.

FREE: Heysham’s Herb Walk, Heysham, Saturday, May 27

The magical plants of Heysham Nature Reserve will be explored on this fascinating walk with Medical Herbalist, Veda West. The walk will use all the senses, and will uncover the mysteries of the power of plants to heal. Herb walks are also great if you like to add something wild to your cooking. This event is suitable for all the family. Starts at 1pm. To book a place, which is essential, contact Hilary Smith or Emma Garston on 01524 855030 or email heyshamevents@lancswt.org.uk

FREE: CycleFest, Croston, Sunday, May 28

Calling all cycle fans, velo enthusiasts, day trippers, families and vintage and unusual bike owners - take your bike and join a parade through the village of Croston. There’s a planned start of 2pm for the parade, then it is back to the Velo Cafe for a barbecue with craft ales, Pimms bar and a chance to browse goods from local traders. A bike mechanic will also be on hand to give lots of helpful tips and demonstrations. Keep up to date by visting Twitter @twinlakescafe and Facebook.com/twinlakesvelocafe

PAID: The Sooty Show, Blackpool, Sunday, May 28

Izzy wizzy let’s get busy! Sooty is back in a brand new show with guaranteed giggles for the whole family. Expect magic, music and mayhem with buckets full of audience participation. A spectacular treat for Sooty fans old and new – plus a chance to meet Richard Cadell and Sooty after the show. Performances at 11am and 2.30pm. Tickets are £14.50 or £50 for a family of four, and a special price of £10.50 for schools. It’s at the Grand Theatre, box office 01253 290190.

PAID: Chipping Steam Fair, Chipping, Saturday, May 27 until Monday, May 29

There’s something for everyone at this event - steam traction engines, military vehicles, stationary engines, motor cycles/bicyles, tractors, commercial vehicles, beer tent, fairground, donkey rides, food and trade stands, children’s ride-on train, owls and birds of prey and live music. It’s at Green Lane Showground in Chipping. Open from 10am until 5pm on all days. Admission £8, children/seniors £7, under 12s free. For more information telephone 01995 61866.

PAID: Nature Tots, Preston, Friday, May 26

Nature Tots is based both indoors and outdoors and has an emphasis on the little ones having fun and learning through nature! Each week has a different theme around which the activities are based. Previous sessions have been based around the likes of a teddy bear’s picnic, fairies, bees, natural art and many other fun themes. It’s at Brockholes Nature Reserve, off Jct 31 of the M6. It starts at 9.45am and tickets are £4.50. Pre-booking is highly advised, do so at www.brockholes.org/events/nature-tots/

PAID: Breakin’ Convention, Blackpool, Saturday, May 27

Breakin’ Convention, the world’s biggest festival of hip hop dance theatre showcasing the very best from around the world and around the corner is returning to Blackpool. Curated and hosted by UK hip hop pioneer Jonzi D, this will be an awe inspiring weekend of exceptional performances from world champion b-boy crews to cutting edge street dance companies – live on stage. Spilling off stage and taking over the whole building with dance workshops, graffiti, DJs, and freestyle sessions, this will be an unforgettable experience for all the family. It’s at the Grand Theatre from 7.30pm. Tickets are £12, with under 18s £9. Box office: 01253 290190.

PAID: G-Festival, Hoghton, Friday, May 26 until Sunday, May 28

The festival will have on offer over 20 real ales all sourced from Lancashire breweries. Being served alongside the ales there will be a range of ciders, continental fruit beers and lagers. Also lined up are some well-known local bands. There will also be plenty to entertain the kids, including crazy golf, bouncy castle and more. It’s at Gregson Lane Sports Community Centre in Hoghton. Tickets are £5 per day or £12 for the weekend for adults; and £2 per day for children. To book call 01254 377456.

FREE: Ribbleton Big Bike Revival Fun Day, Preston, Saturday, May 27

Ribbleton Bike Revival is running a Fun Day at Grange Park Community Gardens from 11am until 3:30pm. There will be lots of a cycling related activities, including a free bike check, ‘bling’ your bike, cycle scalextric as well as a free prize draw, tombola, plant sales and refreshments. Ribbleton Bike Revival always has lots of very good value, second-hand bikes for sale - for children and adults. For more information visit www.bigbikerevival.org.uk

PAID: An Evening with Ricky Hatton, Blackpool, Saturday, May 27

Hosted in the spectacular Paradise Room at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, join Ricky for a hilarious, uncensored recollection of his career in and out of the ring. The Mancunian is regarded as one of the best, and most loved British fighters of all time and the event will provide an insight into his fascinating life. The evening includes a three-course meal. Tickets are £50 for a standard ticket or £75 for a VIP seat (includes meet and greet with Ricky Hatton). To book tickets call the box office on 0871 222 1234.

FREE: Ribchester Bank Holiday Market, Ribchester, Monday, May 29

Held outside Bee Mill and inside the sports and social club, the market starts at 9am. Stalls include honey, crafts, gift cards, gifts, cheese, saltmarsh lamb and beef, smoked foods, scones, burgers, pizzas, eggs, Thai Spanish and Asian food, wooden and normal toys, jewellery and perfume, plants, jam and chutney, bric-a-brac, sweets, chocolates, stationery, pop up tea room, coffee cart, cakes galore, ice cream, children’s clothes, homemade cushions, quilts and bags and hand knitted baby clothes. There will also be bouncy castles, test your strength and face painting. Proceeds will go to the club and St Wilfrid’s ‘Raise the Roof Appeal’.