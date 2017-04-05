West End treasure hunt this Easter

Calling all pirates of the West End – there’s treasure to be found in them there streets.

For the third year running, the West End is hosting a treasure hunt during the school Easter holidays and it ends at 6pm on April 8.

In previous years, West End treasure hunters have translated Latin inscriptions like Indiana Jones, made sense of ancient poetry, and interpreted latitudes and longitudes, just like pirates.

Organisers say all of last year’s winners said how much their children had enjoyed solving the clues. The rewards would be pleasing to any pirate with a main prize of £250 and two runner-up prizes of £50 each, with the option to request 25 National Lottery Lucky Dip tickets instead of £50. To have a chance of winning the money, treasure hunters have to find a special iron key which opens an ancient box containing the cash.

The clues are contained in leaflets available from any shop in the West End displaying a treasure hunt poster. The leaflets are also available in Polish and the area’s Polish shops will be displaying posters in Polish.

Budding pirates need to work out the coded directions to discover where to go and once all the clues have been solved, the key’s final location will become clear.

The West End Treasure Hunt is funded by West End Million, a group formed to invest in the area. The prizes will be presented at That Spring Thing Festival on April 23.