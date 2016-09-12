TV talent stars head to Lancaster

Howlin’ Entertainment's new 2016 autumn tour Talents of Britain is heading to Lancaster

The show features some of the UK’s top variety talent including stars from The Voice, Britain’s Got Talent and X Factor

These include such names such as Stavros Flatley, Francine Lewis, Paul Burling, Russ Williams, Bruce AirHead, Kev Orkian, Shelley Rivers, Jon Clegg, Aimie Atkinson, Steve Hewlett, and Ricky K.

And youngsters from the Happy Feet Theatre School, in Torrisholme, will perform two numbers in the show.

The show is the Lancaster Grand at 7.30pm on September 16 with tickets priced £17 / £15 concessions.