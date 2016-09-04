Tour de France correspondent comes to Lancaster to talk bikes

ITV’s Tour de France correspondent Ned Boulting will be offering Lancaster audiences an insight into the world of professional cycling.

Ned will be bringing his one-man Bikeology show to the Lancaster Grand Theatre on Tuesday November 8 at 7.30pm.

The sports journalist has witnessed the popularity and profile of cycling ascend dramatically into the nation’s consciousness.

Following a decade of Olympic track and Grand Tour road cycling triumphs for British riders, Bikeology harnesses the national interest in these now-household names, and celebrates the huge rise in the British public’s participation at all levels of cycling.

Ned is also there to answer any questions, embroidered with over a decade’s worth of very personal accounts from the frontline of cycling.

Ned said: “Throughout the years that I’ve been reporting on cycling, I’ve seen how the humble bicycle puts human behaviour under a microscope. I’ve seen delight, despair and doping, as well as infinite variations of falling off your bike – something for everyone!

“The wonderful thing about cycling is the direct link between a Tour de France win and a trip to the shops. It’s an everyday glory!”

Tickets cost £20 and are available on 01524 64695 or by visiting www.lancastergrand.co.uk/shows.