The Grimsargh Players are set to perform two comedies written by one of their members

Not only are amateur dramatic group The Grimsargh Players celebrating their 75th anniversary, but for the first time in the group’s history, they are set to perform two plays written by one of their own members.

The Grimsargh Players are performing the two short comedies written by member Nikki Brice, nee Douglas (pictured at the far right of the photo) called ‘Bunny and Dot’ and ‘What the Hell’ during ‘Plays for a laugh, again’ at Preston Playhouse, Market Street West from Thursday, June 22 through to Saturday, June 24 at 7.30pm.

Also staging plays for ‘Plays for a laugh, again’ will be Broughton Players with ‘None the Wiser’ and Preston Drama Club with ‘And then there were none’ (definitely not Agatha Christie!).

This is the first time Nikki has entered into writing, as she is noramlly treading the boards.

Nikki, who lives in Longridge and says she has been a member of the players on and off over the years since she was 10-years-old, will be co-directing the two 20 minute plays with Mary Jones.

‘Bunny and Dot’ is about two ladies hiding away from life in a care home and ‘What the hell’ about a couple discovering they can’t escape a family member in the ‘after life’.

Anyone who wishes to book tickets for what promises to be a dazzling night of comedy by these three talented groups may do so by calling Don Stephenson at the box office on 01772 744771.