Stories of the night sky in Lancaster

Tickets are now available for an immersive production of stories on the night sky.

Following last year’s popular performance of ‘Fire in the North Sky,’ Adverse Camber and Lifest have partnered once again to bring the acclaimed touring storytelling production ‘Dreaming the Night Field’ to Lancaster.

The show brings living landscapes and the brilliant night sky to life as visitors can discover a world that’s bristling with life, filled with animals, people and constellations caught between creation and destruction.

Within the show Gwydion, nephew to the King, a magician and master storyteller, provokes a war between north and south Wales and unleashes a chaos of consequences.

Blodeuwedd, an intoxicatingly beautiful woman conjured from flowers, is torn between desire and duty, with fateful results.

Honour, justice, magic and transformation collide in a story as relevant today as it ever was, where people seek to spin, manipulate and control, and nature reveals its deep power.

Dreaming the Night Field features one of Wales’ most engaging storytellers alongside live music.

It will be shown at The Storey Auditorium, Meeting House Lane, Lancaster on Saturday September 23 at 7.30pm.

Tickets £12 on 01524 582394 or at Lancaster Visitor Information Centre, inside The Storey.