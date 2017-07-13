Spend the day as a wizard at Leighton Hall

Mystical minds need to look no further as a spellbinding experience at Leighton Hall awaits.

Young sorcerers will have the chance to sign up to the hall’s very own Wizard Academy for a day of mystery and magic.

On Sunday July 30, from 10am, the rooms of Leighton Hall, in Carnforth, will be transformed into wacky classrooms, where would be witches and wizards can learn the tools of the trade.

For one day only the Wizard Academy allows children to enjoy four magical themed lessons in the company of Attic Door Productions. Learning all about enchanting potions and bewitching incantations, visitors can also master the art of broomstick flying and even tame a tawny owl.

All children will be given a report card to fill in as they tour the house, finishing with their graduation as a fully trained witch or wizard.

Suzie Reynolds, owner of Leighton Hall, said: “The Wizard Academy will be an experience like no other, and we hope it will make Leighton accessible to a brand new audience of curious young minds,and further establish our wonderful home and grounds as a place the whole family can enjoy”.

Tickets must be booked in advance. The day is perfect for children aged five-12, although all are welcome. Tickets £10 for children, £3.50 for adults from www.atticdoorproductions.co.uk, or 01524 419486.