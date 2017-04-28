Powerful drama The Island opens at Lancaster theatre

A captivating and moving drama exploring friendship between two prisoners during the most testing of times, is revived at The Dukes in Lancaster this spring.

The Island, set on Robben Island where Nelson Mandela was imprisoned for 27 years, will pack an emotional punch when it is performed in The Round from April 27-May 6.

The Island was first produced in 1973 under a different title as, for many years, it was forbidden to even mention Robben Island, such was the reputation of its prison.

Appearing in this new co-production are Mark Springer who played Albany in last year’s Royal Exchange/Talawa production of King Lear. He will be joined by Edward Dede. Tickets £10-£19.50 on 01524 598500.