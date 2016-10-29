Popular Lancaster aerial show to return

Ockham’s Razor, the UK’s leading aerial theatre company returns to Lancaster next month.

The aerial company are firm Lancaster favourites with their dates regularly selling out.

They previously performed ‘Not Until We Are Lost’ to a packed audience at Lancaster Castle in 2014 – as part of the annual ‘Light Up Lancaster’ celebrations.

In their latest show, Tipping Point, the cast transform simple five-metre poles into a myriad of walkways, spindles, pillars and pendulums.

Set in the round in a nod to traditional circus, audiences are drawn close to the action as the aerial artists balance, climb and cling to their teetering world.

Poles are hung from the roof, balanced on fingertips, climbed, swung from and walked along as the five performers decide whether to rail against the chaos, or ride it out, allowing life to tilt towards the tipping point.

Tipping Point features a multi-layered surround sound musical landscape, specially composed by Adem Ilhan and Quinta who have previously worked with Radiohead, Hot Chip and Bat For Lashes.

The show has won the prestigious Total Theatre and Jacksons Lane award for Circus at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

The show takes place at the Great Hall, at Lancaster University, for Lancaster Arts. Shows are: Tuesday, November 1 at 8pm, Wednesday, November 2 at 2pm and 8pm and Thursday, November 3 at 8pm. Tickets visit www.lancasterarts.org or call 01524 594151.