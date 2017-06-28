Pictures released for Lancaster park show

“Williamson Park is the most extraordinary wonderland for putting on a piece of theatre.”

So says The Lord of the Rings star Andy Serkis who appeared in The Dukes very first outdoor walkabout production in 1987 and is now one of the theatre’s Honorary Patrons.

Jake Norton (Long John Silver) and Natasha Davidson (Jem Hawkins) in a scene from The Dukes production of Treasure Island. Picture by Darren Andrews.

Thirty years on, The Dukes will celebrate three decades of promenading in the park with a visit to classic Treasure Island this summer.

Treasure Island will be performed in Williamson Park from July 4-August 12.

With every show, the audience will follow the action by moving from one location to another to enjoy a rare theatrical experience which has become the UK’s biggest walkabout theatre season and attracted more than 500,000 people since it began in 1987.

In Debbie Oates’s version of Treasure Island, the audience will meet Jem Hawkins, a girl with a plan – to escape her troubles, travel the world and make a new life for herself.

To book tickets for Treasure Island, which is recommended for anyone aged five plus, ring 01524 598500 or visit www.dukes-lancaster.org.