Pantomimes to return to Morecambe theatre after 30 year absence

A Morecambe theatre will hold its first pantomime in 30 years this month.

A Cinderella pantomime dedicated to Morecambe will be held in the Winter Gardens.

Tracey Austin’s Dance Factory will present Cinderella at the theatre from December 17-22.

The cast of 70, ranging from two-years-old to 58, have been rehearsing for the past six weeks for the classic production.

“It is all coming along nicely, we are getting a lot of support,” said Tracey Austin, who is producing the pantomime.

“We have had a lot of help from Lancaster and Morecambe College, who have been painting the scenery and doing make-up for us.”

The pantomime is written and directed by Andy Jones who has produced a rhyming script which is dedicated to the resort.

“It is great what Andy has done,” said Tracey.

“The script is all about Morecambe, it mentions the Polo Tower, Morecambe Football Club. It all relates to the town, it’s fabulous.”

The play will be held on Saturday December 17 at 7pm, Sunday December 18 at 2pm, Tuesday December 20 is now sold out, Wednesday December 21 at 10am and Thursday December 22 at 7pm.

Tickets cost £6 and are available on the Winter Gardens box office on 01524 409009 or by visiting the website at www.morecambewintergardens.co.uk/events/cinderella/ or call into the box office on Marine Road, Morecambe.

See next week’s Visitor for more pictures of the Cinderella pantomime in Morecambe and what to expect.