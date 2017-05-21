Outdoor theatre returns to Lancaster park for bank holiday weekend

Williamson Park in Lancaster will host four outdoor theatre productions this summer in its very own natural amphitheatre, The Dell.

Now in its 26th open-air touring season, outdoor theatre company Illyria will be returning to set up stage in the park to perform an adaptation of Jane Austen’s glorious social comedy ‘Pride and Prejudice’ on Sunday May 28.

Organisers are encouraging people to take a picnic and have a ball as the irrepressible Illyria sharpen their claws to bring you Jane Austen.

The performance starts at 7.30pm (gates open at 7pm) and is suitable for adults and children, aged five and over. Running time is two hours, 20 minutes, including a 20 minute interval.

On Monday, May 29, children can enjoy watching an adaptation of the timeless Hans Christian Andersen story, The Emperor’s New Clothes.

The performance starts at 3pm (gates open at 2.30pm) and is ideal for children aged five plus and their families. Running time is one hour, 40 minutes, including a 20 minute interval.

On August 13, Illyria will return to the park with a performance of William Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors followed by a show of life-size dinosaurs abound with Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s The Lost World on August 22.

Tickets for all shows cost £13.50 for adults, £8.50 concession/child and a family (two adults + two children) costs £38, May productions at www.lancaster.gov.uk/VICticketbox or 01524 33318 or in Lancaster Visitor Information Centre.